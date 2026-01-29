MSC Chartered Ship Completes Fuel Delivery for Operation Deep Freeze 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Near the South Pole, Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered ship MT Stena Polaris (T-AOT 5563) has completed the delivery of fuel to McMurdo Station, Antarctica. The operation is part of MSC’s annual resupply mission in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026 (ODF), the Joint Task Force Support for Antarctica mission to resupply the remote scientific outpost.



Stena Polaris arrived at the ice-pier at McMurdo Station Jan. 20, following a voyage from Greece, where the fuel cargo was onloaded before Christmas. Working with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE, the ship delivered nearly 5 million gallons of diesel fuel called AN8, a blend mixed specifically for Antarctica; over 400 thousand gallons of aviation fuel; and 126 thousand gallons of gasoline; 100 % of the fuel supply needed for two years at the remote outpost.



Delivering fuel at the bottom of the Earth, in one of the most austere environments on the planet, isn’t as simple as pumping fuel from the ship to a storage facility. According to Lt. Emily Spath, MSC’s representative at McMurdo Station, Antarctica presents a uniquely challenging setting for fuel delivery. It is one of the coldest places on Earth and also the world’s largest desert. While the fuel transfer process is similar to fuel deliveries conducted at ports around the world, the location, climate, and logistical constraints require additional planning, coordination, and operational considerations rarely encountered elsewhere. Constructed in the 1950s, McMurdo Station has been adapted over time, however, its fuel infrastructure lacks some of the newer technologies commonly found at modern fuel terminals elsewhere in the world. For this reason, pre-planning of the mission is essential for the safety of all those involved as well as for the nearly pristine Antarctic environment.



“Addressing the challenges of fuel delivery in Antarctica begins months in advance through detailed planning and coordination among all involved parties,” said Spath. “The National Science Foundation contracts fuel specialists who operate the terminal at McMurdo Station, the U.S. Coast Guard provides ice escort services for the vessel, and Military Sealift Command coordinates closely with both the ship’s crew and personnel ashore to ensure a safe and successful operation.”



Antarctica is one of the cleanest and most environmentally pristine places on Earth, and the team at McMurdo Station aims to keep it that way. For this reason, each proposed activity on Antarctica undergoes a rigorous environmental impact assessment before it is approved. The environmental assessment accounts for and minimizes any potential impacts the activity may have on the environment, including the one-week fuel delivery mission Stena Polaris conducted.



“Multiple measures were in place to protect the environment during the ODF fuel delivery. Both the vessel and shore-side operations had spill response equipment pre-staged and ready for immediate use,” explained Spath. “Drip pans were positioned beneath all hose connections, and personnel are stationed at key points, including the ship connection, the shore termination, and along the full length of the hoses to monitor for leaks. If a leak of any size was detected, fuel transfer operations were immediately stopped until the issue was resolved.”



Two MSC-chartered ships are supporting ODF 2026. Following Stena Polaris’ fuel delivery, theheavy lift ship Plantijngracht will arrive withcargo consisting of containers filled with construction equipment, materials, and parts for the ongoing barge project at McMurdo Station, as well as dry goods and supplies for offload.

ODF is a joint service, ongoing Defense Support to Civilian Authorities (DSCA) mission in support of the National Science Foundation (NSF). NSF is the lead agency for the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). Mission support consists of active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard as well as Department of War civilians and attached non-DOW civilians. ODF operates from two primary locations situated at Christchurch, New Zealand, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. MSC-chartered ships have made the challenging voyage to Antarctica every year since the station and its resupply mission were established in 1955.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.



***