(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard set to close southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Jan. 29, 2026 Lt. Joseph Neff josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — In accordance with federal waterway regulation 33 CFR 165.901, the Captain of the Port, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is scheduled toclosethe waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting at noon on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026.

    This Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Areawillimpactall waters southwest of a line extending between PeshtigoReef Lighthouseand Sherwood Point Lighthouse in Green Bay.

    Closure to commercial traffic minimizes the risk to recreational users and facilitates winter activities, including ice fishing on Green Bay, and is set to remain in effect through the winter months while ice is present.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 11:07
    Story ID: 557182
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    United States Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version