Coast Guard set to close southern Green Bay to commercial traffic

Jan. 29, 2026 Lt. Joseph Neff josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In accordance with federal waterway regulation 33 CFR 165.901, the Captain of the Port, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is scheduled toclosethe waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting at noon on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026.

This Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Areawillimpactall waters southwest of a line extending between PeshtigoReef Lighthouseand Sherwood Point Lighthouse in Green Bay.

Closure to commercial traffic minimizes the risk to recreational users and facilitates winter activities, including ice fishing on Green Bay, and is set to remain in effect through the winter months while ice is present.

Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil -USCG-