Troop 324 conducts youth-led environmental conservation service project at USAG Stuttgart

Photo By Margarita Cambest | Scouts from Troop 324 pose for a photo after conducting a youth-led, environmental conservation service project across Patch Barracks, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart installation in Stuttgart, Germany. Volunteers included 16 Scouts and five adult leaders. Their cleanup efforts focused on high-traffic common areas where litter frequently accumulates through daily use. U.S. Army photo by Col. Nicholas Dickson

By Col. Nicholas Dickson

U.S. Africa Command Commandant's Office and Troop 324 Leader



STUTTGART, Germany — Scouts from Troop 324 recently conducted a youth-led, environmental conservation service project across Patch Barracks, reinforcing environmental stewardship and improving shared community spaces across the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart installation.

The project was organized and led by Troop 324’s Outdoor Ethics Guide and Star Scout Sydney. Volunteers included 16 Scouts and five adult leaders. The service effort focused on high-traffic common areas where litter frequently accumulates through daily use.

Working in small teams, Scouts spread out across sidewalks, green spaces, and gathering areas to collect trash and debris. By the end of the project, the group had removed more than 1,000 cigarette butts along with other litter items.

Cigarette butts are among the most common and environmentally harmful forms of litter found in public areas. They can leach chemicals into soil and waterways and are often carried into storm drains and surrounding soil which can have negative, long-term environmental impacts.

Sydney said the project highlighted the importance of community responsibility and environmental awareness.

“Leave No Trace consists of seven principles, however, the ones I noticed that we as a community haven’t been following are disposing of our trash properly and respecting wildlife,” Sydney said. “These two principles go hand in hand. By littering and not disposing of trash properly, it hurts Mother Nature and the animals within it.”

During the cleanup, Scouts observed signs that litter was directly affecting local wildlife.

“We found many pieces of trash that looked to be partially eaten by animals, which in turn could have hurt them,” Sydney said.

Troop 324 is composed largely of military-connected families and considers Patch Barracks part of its shared home. Leaders said the service project reflects the troop’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community.

The cleanup was planned and executed by youth members, who coordinated work areas and managed the effort under adult supervision. By the conclusion of the project, walkways and green spaces across Patch Barracks were visibly cleaner, demonstrating how youth-led service can make a positive, immediate impact on the community.

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart provides base support and quality-of-life services across five installations in the greater Stuttgart metropolitan area, enabling readiness for joint mission partners and supporting a community of more than 20,000 service members, civilians, and family members.