Army space professionals share knowledge during forum

Photo By Dottie Henderson | Brig. Gen. Donald K. Brooks, deputy commanding general for Operations, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, takes questions from participants of the annual Army Space Operations Training Forum, Jan. 21-23, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colorado – Nearly 200 Army space professionals convened in Colorado and virtually – tuning in from 23 outstations – to hold discussions and share information during the annual Army Space Operations Training Forum, Jan. 21-23.

Maj. Kyle Furfari, military deputy, Office of the Chief of Space and Missile Defense, Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said the overarching theme for this year's forum centered on the evolution of Army space, the advancement of future capabilities development and the transformation and integration of Army space into future operations.

Participants conducted 22 briefs, to include remarks by Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commander, SMDC, Lt. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, deputy commander, USSPACECOM, Timothy F. Bishop, director, SMDCoE, Brig. Gen. Donald K. Brooks, deputy commanding general for Operations, SMDC, and Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley, command sergeant major, SMDC.

“Our senior leaders emphasized the growth of Army Space, the transition to an Army Space Branch, the direct impact of Army space on combat power, how the U.S must maintain parity or achieve superiority in space capabilities relative to other countries, and the role of Army space as a vital integrator across warfighting and joint functions,” Furfari said.

Brooks talked about the role of Army space as part of the future and how it is actively defining the present reality of warfare.

“In the complex, contested battlespace of today and tomorrow, victory is simply not achievable without the integration and interdiction of space capabilities,” Brooks said. “Space capabilities are embedded in everything we do on the battlefield. Our Army's space mission is, and will remain, focused on dominating conflict in the land domain. We are purpose-built to provide scalable, mobile and expeditionary space forces that keep pace with our maneuver elements and deliver effects at the timing and tempo required.

“The demand for these specialized forces has never been more acute,” he continued. “We operate under the unblinking eye of potential adversaries. To conceal our forces, to enable the long-range precision fires that are the hallmark of our lethality, and to protect our formations from targeting, we must grasp the interdependencies between the land and space domains.”

Brooks said the United States Army is not a passive consumer of space.

“We are an active, essential and increasingly dominant participant in joint space operations,” he said. “We are transforming our strategic headquarters, fielding new and more mobile capabilities and empowering our forward-deployed Soldiers to ensure the joint force can fight and win in any domain. Business is great in Army space, and we are just getting started.”

The Army Space Operations career field is made up of space professionals who leverage capabilities and effects in and through space to support Army operations across the continuum of conflict and from the tactical up to the strategic levels of warfare. They integrate space capabilities and effects with terrestrial, air, sea and high-altitude based systems owned and operated by the Department of War, the intelligence community, civil agencies and commercial partners. Space professionals are integrated into operational and planning positions at all organizational levels and in positions that influence, shape, research and develop, and acquire space related capabilities.

Additional information on Army space operations officers can be found at https://www.smdc.army.mil/RESOURCES/FA40/.