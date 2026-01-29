NAVSUP Business Systems Center Installs Hazardous Material Inventory Control System 4 Aboard USS Comstock and USS Boxer

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Tinker | SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Angel Armstrong, from Lott, Texas, issues hazmat aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 31, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Information technology (IT) specialists from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) completed installation of the Hazardous Material Inventory Control System 4 (HICS 4) aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), January 9, in San Diego, Calif.

The installations provided an opportunity to equip Sailors with a modernized digital platform to inventory, issue, track, and store mission-essential hazardous materials in accordance with Navy policy and regulations.

Previously, Sailors tracked hazardous materials using HICS for Windows.

“HICS 4 replicates data between ship and shore, allowing the shore system to update data as needed. Data can also be sent via secure file transfer, eliminating the need to send updates to the ship by mail,” said Jamie Strine, IT specialist and HICS technical lead at NAVSUP BSC.

From paint to lubricants and corrosives, Sailors rely on the availability of hazardous materials to maintain the ship’s readiness.

“Readiness means that a ship and the crew are available and capable of performing their duties when called upon,” said Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “Effective installation and continuous sustainment of logistics information systems are the digital backbone of readiness aboard Navy ships. Afloat systems, such as HICS 4, are part of an invisible framework that ensures Sailors can maintain the ship’s physical components and deploy, operate, and fight. These systems are not merely administrative tools; they are a critical warfighting enabler.”

Personnel assigned to NAVSUP BSC design, develop, install, and update HICS aboard ships across the fleet and provide end-user support to Sailors using the platform.

“Our team delivers comprehensive technical and operational support for HICS 4 deployed on Navy ships,” said Strine. “Through direct collaboration with shipboard IT personnel, we provide real-time assistance to ensure the continuous availability and security of the application.

“Our support services include managing user access, overseeing data and file transfers, and performing essential server administration, such as certificate management and rapid system recovery. This close partnership guarantees that warfighters have reliable access to the tools they need to execute their mission.

Since January 2025, NAVSUP BSC has installed HICS 4 aboard 27 ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS George Washington (CVN 73), in support of the fleet’s modernization and readiness.

NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.