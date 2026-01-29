Photo By Jean Graves | Medical Service Corps officers assigned to units across Fort Polk pose for a group...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Medical Service Corps officers assigned to units across Fort Polk pose for a group photo in front of a LUH-72 Lakota helicopter during the Fort Polk Silver Caduceus Society’s first formal professional development gathering of 2026 Jan. 28 at Maks Army Airfield. The quarterly event, hosted by 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, focused on professional networking and cross-discipline collaboration to support leader development and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Jean Graves) see less | View Image Page

Silver Caduceus Society builds Medical Service Corps leaders at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — The Fort Polk Silver Caduceus Society held its first formal professional development gathering of 2026 on Jan. 28, bringing together Medical Service Corps officers to strengthen leadership, professional growth and cross-discipline collaboration across the installation.



The Silver Caduceus Society is an informal professional organization for U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officers that promotes leader development, career advancement and awareness of the Corps’ diverse specialties. The Society provides a forum for officers to share experiences, build professional networks and better integrate medical expertise into operational planning.



Lt. Col. Riliwan O. Ottun, deputy commander for administration at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and a health services administration, 70B, deputy consultant to The Surgeon General, said the Silver Caduceus Society plays a critical role in developing MSC leaders at Fort Polk. The 70B Consultancy supports leader development, training and career management for health services administration officers across the MSC.



“The Silver Caduceus Society at Fort Polk directly enhances the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk mission by building highly capable MSC leaders,” Ottun said. “Through focused development and networking, SCS ensures MSC officers can deliver superior medical planning, optimize evacuation strategies and maximize return-to-duty rates — all essential to operational readiness.”



The event was hosted by 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment at Maks Army Airfield and featured a speed-networking and elevator-pitch discussion focused on helping officers clearly articulate their roles across disciplines and areas of concentration.



Established in 1917, the MSC is a component of the Army Medical Department. MSC officers serve in administrative, scientific and operational medical roles — including health services administration, preventive medicine, environmental science and engineering, behavioral health and aeromedical evacuation — enabling Army Medicine to support warfighters across training and operational environments.



Capt. Shanice Hurkes and Capt. Michael Collins volunteered to coordinate future informal Silver Caduceus Society activities, including professional networking, peer engagement and social events, throughout 2026.



Hurkes, an environmental science and engineering officer serving as a force health protection officer assigned to the 710th Logistical Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, said the Silver Caduceus Society helps officers better communicate their value to the mission.



“Networking helps others understand what our roles are and how we support operations,” Hurkes said. “It gives officers a way to explain what they bring to the fight.”



Collins, an aeromedical evacuation officer assigned to C Company, “Cajun Dustoff,” 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, agreed the Society also provides an important professional support network for junior leaders.



“It helps junior officers see the bigger picture of the MSC,” Collins said.



Formal Silver Caduceus Society meetings are held quarterly, with informal engagements planned throughout the year to sustain professional connections and continue developing future MSC leaders.