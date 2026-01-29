Staff in the Spotlight: Chief Hospital Corpsman Lee Smith

Photo By Chief Petty Officer William Gaskill | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan 14, 2026) - Chief Hospital Corpsman Lee Smith, a Recruit Division Commander assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC), poses for a photo onboard RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill see less | View Image Page

Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Lee Smith, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) and instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Smith joined the Navy 13 years ago seeking a change in environment and the opportunity to be part of a team. Over time, that initial motivation evolved into a deeper sense of purpose rooted in service to others and a commitment to carrying forward the legacy of the Hospital Corpsman rating.

“I joined the Navy to change my environment and be part of a team,” Smith said. “Once I fully transitioned into the fleet and became a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) corpsman, my ‘why’ changed. Now I do this for those who cannot, to take care of my brothers and sisters, and to pass down the legacy of the HM rating to the next generation.”

Smith chose the corpsman rating because he knew early on that he wanted to work in the medical field alongside Marines. That decision led to a career spent embedded with infantry units, where responsibility often comes quickly and with little margin for error.

His defining “welcome to the Navy” moment came during his first deployment with an infantry unit in Novoselo, Bulgaria.

“My Marines started going down with sickness, and I realized there was no one else but me to take care of them,” Smith said. “At 19 years old, that was when it really hit me that I had a responsibility like no other. From that point on, I knew I had to work hard every day, not just on my physical fitness, but on my medical knowledge and my duty as a corpsman.”

Smith credits mentorship as a driving force behind his growth as a Sailor and leader, pointing to a lesson that has stayed with him throughout his career.

“One of my mentors told me in 2014, ‘The perfect time to accomplish something is when you don’t feel like doing it,’” Smith said. “That mindset still drives me today.”

Before arriving at RTC, Smith served with multiple Marine Corps units, including 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion 8th Marines, 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines, and 2nd Light Amphibious Reconnaissance Regiment, as well as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Norfolk. Each assignment reinforced the importance of adaptability, accountability, and leading from the front.

At Recruit Training Command, Smith serves as a Recruit Division Commander and a C-school instructor, training Sailors who are preparing to become RDCs. RDC “C” school is a required course for all Sailors selected to serve as Recruit Division Commanders, and Smith’s role is to prepare them for the physical, instructional, and leadership demands of training recruits.

“My job is to train future RDCs in everything from physical fitness and uniform inspections to understanding the day-to-day evolutions recruits experience,” Smith said. “It’s not just about how to train recruits—it’s about helping instructors recognize where recruits struggle and how to guide them through those moments.”

What Smith values most is seeing the long-term impact of investing in others.

“I enjoy the interactions and the success of the Sailors I pour into,” he said. “There’s no better sense of accomplishment than watching Sailors you’ve had a chance to impact go on and achieve great success.”

That responsibility comes with challenges, particularly the need to tailor leadership approaches to individual Sailors.

“One of the biggest challenges is adapting to each Sailor’s personality and situation,” Smith said. “You have to make sure you’re not creating barriers, but instead helping drive them toward success.”

For Smith, service remains deeply personal.

“Serving in the Navy is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” he said. “I do this not just for myself, but for the people I’ve met along the way who can no longer serve, and to maintain a way of life for my family.”

Looking ahead, Smith remains focused on both family and continued service.

“My goals are to finish school and spend as much time with my family as possible,” he said. “In the next five years, I could see myself screening for Command Senior Chief or returning to serve with the Marines. Wherever I end up, I’ll always plan to be on the deckplates with my shipmates.”

Smith continues to support the Navy’s mission at RTC by helping prepare the leaders who will guide recruits through one of the most challenging and formative periods of their careers.

Training at Recruit Training Command lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.