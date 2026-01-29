A Career of Commitment: 37 Years of Excellence at FRCSW

Photo By Michael A Furlano | For more than 36 years Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) accountant, Paula Stauffer, has been a cornerstone of financial excellence at the command. Spending just about her entire federal career... see less | View Image Page

For more than 36 yearsFleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) accountant, Paula Stauffer,has been a cornerstone of financial excellence at the command. Spending just about her entire federal career at one command, Stauffer’s dedication, precision, and deep institutional knowledge have directly supported the Navy and Marine Corps mission and helped ensure FRCSW was able to meet its mission to the warfighter.

Stauffer’s journey into federal service began with a simple but defining decision. While exploring job opportunities with the guidance of a career counselor, two offers were presented. Stauffer chose North Island, drawn to the beauty of Coronado and the opportunity to serve in a meaningful way. That choice marked the start of a career that would span nearly four decades in support of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Stauffer clearly remembers her first day at FRCSW. A new supervisor introduced her to the Comptroller Department team, where she met coworkers who would become trusted colleagues and lifelong friends. Early in her career, Stauffer also met two coworkers who performed on the job training right her at her desk, support she still remembers as foundational to her success.

Beginning in 1989 as an Accounting Technician, GS-06, Stauffer worked on unreconciled and unallocated labor. Over time, her role expanded as she was cross-trained in multiple financial disciplines, including labor, materials, payroll, and travel reconciliations. In 2004, Paula was assigned to outgoing reimbursable funding documents for contracts, a responsibility that became a prime focus for the remainder of her career.

Since 2005, Stauffer served as a subject-matter expert in outgoing funding documents, contract obligations, accruals, and accounts payable. She verified obligations to ensure budgets were accurately reflected, certified invoices so vendors could be paid promptly and reconciled all contracts within the command. Through detailed analysis, Stauffer routinely identified discrepancies in invoices, cash, and unmatched details before they could impact financial accounts, helping to make the command a more efficient and successful operation.

This work was essential to FRCSW’s mission. Accurate financial management ensures vendors are paid, contracts remain valid, and resources are available to sustain aircraft maintenance and repair operations that directly support the Navy and Marine Corps. Stauffer’s meticulous attention to detail and analytical approach helped safeguard the command’s financial integrity. Throughout her career, her expertise and commitment were recognized with promotions to GS-09 and GS-11. Stauffer takes particular pride in becoming an expert in reconciling contracts and reimbursable funds, often detecting small errors that could easily be overlooked. She also contributed to special team projects aimed at cleaning up legacy contract accounts and deobligating old balances, improving audit readiness across the command. Entering the federal workforce as a deaf woman in 1989, Stauffer found FRCSW to be a supportive and inclusive environment. At the time, more than 15 deaf employees worked at the command. Interpreters were provided for meetings and training, and Stauffer often assisted with interpretation during last-minute discussions when needed. Over the years, advances in technology significantly improved accessibility, culminating in the widespread use of Microsoft Teams with video, chat, and live closed captioning.

“Live closed captions have helped me a great deal,” Stauffer said, noting how modern tools have strengthened communication and collaboration.

Known throughout the Comptroller Department for being organized, responsive, and dependable, Stauffer consistently supported coworkers and customers by answering questions, resolving issues, and tracking contract accounts utilizing detailed tools developed over years of experience. In her final year, Stauffer took pride in mentoring and training others to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations.

Reflecting on changes at FRCSW during her time at the command, Stauffer recalls a time when workloads were more flexible and social interaction was a daily part of the workplace culture. Today’s environment includes advanced technology, stricter audits, increased tracking requirements, and ongoing financial management certification, but the mission remains unchanged.

When asked to sum up her career, Stauffer describes 37 years of federal service as being “dedicated to accounting and resolving problems.” That dedication has left a lasting impact on FRCSW and the fleet it supports.

As Paula looks ahead to retirement, plans include traveling, tackling home projects, gardening, and returning to a longtime passion…painting with acrylics and oils on canvas.

Paula Stauffer’s legacy at FRCSW is one of quiet excellence and steadfast service, demonstrating how commitment, expertise, and attention to detail behind the scenes play a vital role in supporting the Navy, Marine Corps, and the readiness of the United States military.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!