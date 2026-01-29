U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitoring icy conditions on Ohio River, working to keep commerce moving

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, is actively managing ice conditions on the Ohio River following a recent winter storm to ensure the continued movement of commerce along the Ohio River.USACE remains in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and towing industry as icy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures persist.

"Our commitment to ensuring safe navigation on the Ohio River is absolute. Dedicated teams are working around the clock to facilitate commerce and support the nation's economy,” said Waylon Humphrey, Acting Operations Division Chief for the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. “By managing the river as an integrated system, we are working hard to keep traffic moving for as long as conditions permit. We continue to monitor the ice accumulation closely and will take every necessary action within our means to keep our facilities operational and commerce flowing."

The USACE Huntington District announced the temporary suspension of locking operations at Willow Island Locks and Dam on the Ohio River (Mile 161.7) in Reno, Ohio, as of January 28. The suspension is due to significant ice buildup preventing the main chamber lock gates from operating properly. Both lock chambers at this specific location are closed to navigation traffic until the ice accumulation can be resolved to restore safe lock gate functionality. Corps employees are on-site working to break, flush, remove, and prevent further ice accumulation.

For most of the Ohio River—19 navigation facilities spanning from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Cairo, Illinois—navigation currently continues with minor disruptions despite mounting challenges from the weather.

