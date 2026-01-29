Citizen Airman contributes new name for wing’s Innovation Cell Your browser does not support the audio element.

Innovation is a continuous cycle of improvement, not just a static achievement.



As the 445th Airlift Wing looks to modernize how it operates, the need for a collaborative hub dedicated to empowering Reservists manifested into the AeroThink Innovation Cell.



By fostering a culture where every Airman can present solutions to improve workstations and processes, the wing ensures every good idea is supported, refined and launched into action.



More than just a workspace, the new hub needed a name that captured its mission, merging tradition with future-focused ingenuity.



One of nine total submissions in a naming challenge, Staff Sgt. Meggie Samuel, 87th Aerial Port Squadron passenger operations representative, submitted the name AeroThink.



“AeroThink combines our aerospace heritage with a strong thinking, innovation-centric brand,” Samuel said. “I believed this would be a great name that represents who we are and what we do – a place where ideas and leaders are ‘built’ and launched with constant innovation through our core values to make aerospace readiness reimagined every day.”



The 445th AW is advancing its modernization efforts by implementing AeroThink, an initiative that integrates the command's storied aerospace heritage with a forward-looking, innovation-centric approach to mission execution. This project empowers Citizen Airmen to apply critical thinking and creative problem-solving to ensure the Reserve remains a ready and lethal force in an evolving strategic environment.



“AeroThink Innovation Cell is a place for people to come and formalize ideas on what they want to improve or develop to assist the wing becoming better, to do things faster and more efficient,” said Monte Snyder, 445 Airlift Wing performance process analyst. “At its core, it’s here to educate structured problem solving, cultivate the facilitation of strategy and improvement events, and recognize favorable and innovative behavior that meaningfully moves the wing in a strategically aligned direction.”



Establishing an innovation hub at the 445th AW empowers Citizen Airmen to pull from their unique civilian expertise and diverse backgrounds to directly tackle operational challenges.



As there is no physical location as of now, this collaborative online space presents the opportunity to develop grassroots solutions, such as new tools or improved processes, that increase efficiency and reduce costs. Airmen can use a QR code previously emailed by Snyder for all submissions.



By nurturing these bottom-up initiatives, the wing can accelerate modernization and significantly enhance readiness for global missions.



“Right now, there is so much innovation going on that not everybody is aware of all the different ideas that are coming in,” Snyder added. “We want to develop ideas so that other units in the reserve command, the Air Force and even Department of War can use.”