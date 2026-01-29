AMC Global Town Hall: Sustaining the strength of the Army

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | Lt. Gen. Mohan and CSM Garza address the enterprise at the FY26 Global Town Hall. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL — Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, addressed the AMC enterprise virtually Jan. 27, thanking employees for their hard work and resilience as the Army transforms at a rapid pace.

“AMC is the muscle behind the spear,” said Mohan. “Without muscle, you can’t throw the spear.”

In December, AMC headquarters welcomed its 19th Command Sgt. Maj., Jacinto Garza. While introducing himself to the AMC enterprise, Garza explained that growing up, he watched this country give his parents opportunity after opportunity after they immigrated in the early 1970s. He said that seeing his parents have their “American Dream” is actually one the reasons he joined the Army, and why he continues to serve.

“When we leave the Army, we will have left it better than we came in the Army,” Garza said.

During the town hall, Mohan emphasized the command’s lines of effort, noting that all three are essential to how AMC operates:

Delivering ready combat formations

Enhancing the Soldier experience

Reimagining the Organic Industrial Base

No matter which line of effort, AMC is leading the force in advancing how the Army builds and how it partners with industry.

Mohan and Garza moved back and forth between efforts within the LOEs, discussing campus-style dining venues, advanced manufacturing, data and analytics, the Operational Readiness Program, and property accountability initiatives, including ParaLine, Weapon System 360, Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Sites (ERDS), and Soldier Equipping and Asset Management, or SEAM.

“Everything is data,” said Mohan. “And the Army is leading the way in Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, or A3I.”

SEAM and ParaLine are designed to reshape and modernize the way the Army streamlines individual and organizational property accountability.

“When you think about SEAM, I want you to think about how the Army gets the right equipment to the right soldier, tracks that equipment and then manages the life cycle of that piece of equipment,” Garza said. “It operates almost like Amazon.”

SEAM is designed to allow Soldiers to view, manage or even print their Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) record in real-time.

ParaLine, generated out of AMC’s headquarters, is a web-based application that was created to speed up the property accountability and inventory process to give time back to commanders and Soldiers.

Cyclic inventories that traditionally take two to three days now take four to six hours

Primary hand receipt change of command inventories that would usually take three to four weeks with possible 15-day extensions now take three to five days

Sensitive item inventories that usually take eight to 10 hours now take 30 to 90 minutes with 100% accuracy

“The things we are doing are absolutely transformational,” Garza said.

Accomplishments include how $100 million was allocated towards upgrading equipment at Rock Island Arsenal and Tobyhanna for 3D printing of wiring harnesses, building brushless motors for Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS) and building additional bodies for UAS. This is all part of the Army’s 15-year, $18 billion plan to modernize the OIB to ensure its readiness both today and for future warfighting needs.

Through the fast pace of 2025, resilience was key. Looking ahead to 2026, Mohan described it as a year of realignment and solidifying processes, with a focus on integrating new practices into daily work to keep pace with an ever-evolving world.

Mohan and Garza also discussed some of the ongoing challenges AMC faces, including unit and personnel changes as part of the Army Transformation Initiative, civilian hiring, and consistent funding.

“We have to change with the environment, and AMC is continuing to drive the big Army machine of sustainment down to the tactical edge,” Mohan said.