From Flight Deck to Final Honors: Pittsburg, Texas Native Proudly Serves the Navy Reserve

Courtesy Photo | Shreveport, La. (January 2026) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Tysin Brandon poses for a photo at Navy Reserve Center Shreveport, La. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist First Class Omar Rubi, U.S. Navy

BOSSIER CITY, La. – For Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Second Class Tysin Brandon, service in the U.S. Navy Reserve has been more than a career, it’s been a lifeline of structure, purpose, and pride.

Brandon, a native of Pittsburg, Texas, currently serves as the Funeral Honors Coordinator at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport while on Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) orders. Since stepping into the role, he has supported more than 100 funerals across the Ark-La-Tex region, ensuring Navy veterans are honored with dignity and precision in their final moments of service.

“ABH2 Brandon has consistently demonstrated the highest degree of professionalism and military bearing while supporting the Funeral Honor Program at NRC Shreveport,” said the Commanding Officer of NRC Shreveport. “He embodies the respect and gratitude of a grateful nation, offering a profound symbol of honor for the service of Navy veterans and a source of comfort to their grieving families. For these reasons and more, I am honored to have him as a part of my team.”

Brandon’s military journey began in 2016 when he enlisted in the Navy seeking discipline and direction. “I was a hothead who needed a hard hand in the lessons of discipline to get my life on track,” he recalled. That decision led him from aircraft carrier decks to a new mission: honoring those who came before him.

His previous service includes four deployments aboard two aircraft carriers as an aircraft director and firefighter roles requiring razor-sharp precision and split-second decision-making. “Aircraft must be where they need to be, and it’s our responsibility to get them there safely, securely, and efficiently,” he said. “We also train our teams and respond first to any fire emergencies.”

Brandon finds strength in the hardships he overcame growing up. “My upbringing, marked by poverty and adversity, shaped my resilience in the Navy,” he said. “I had already learned how to manage challenges and think through tough situations.”

Among his proudest accomplishments is training dozens of junior Sailors and watching them grow into leaders themselves. “Knowing I’ve left behind a legacy of well-trained ABHs gives me confidence that the mission continues, even without me.”

“The Navy Reserve is an integral and necessary component of the Navy Total Force, providing the strategic depth required to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, chief of naval operations, in his Senate confirmation testimony. “It enables the expansion of operational capacity while preserving warfighting effectiveness.”

Brandon exemplifies this mission as he now represents the Navy in one of its most solemn traditions: rendering honors to those who served. He views it as a privilege and a way to serve not only his country but also the families who gave so much.

“The Navy has been the best decision I ever made,” Brandon said. “I’ve gone from a hothead to a leader. I’ve lived on the other side of the world. I’ve learned the most valuable lessons of discipline and pride.”

Reflecting on what it means to be a warfighter, he added, “Readiness means when the adversary comes knocking, be ready to answer the door.”