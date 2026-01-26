Luke, Holloman Demonstrate Global Fighter Operations During Community Leader Visit Your browser does not support the audio element.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Airmen assigned to Luke Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base conducted integrated training between fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft this week to strengthen combat readiness and highlight Luke’s role as the U.S. Air Force’s premier fighter training installation supporting the service’s global F-35 enterprise.



The training, conducted in coordination with Holloman AFB, utilized F-16 Fighting Falcons and F-35A Lightning II’s to support B-course students from both bases. Dissimilar aircraft training missions focused on tactical integration, threat replication and time-critical decision-making in complex environments, providing student pilots and instructor cadre realistic combat training aligned with operational requirements.



As part of a scheduled visit, community leader Eric Trump observed training operations and engaged with Airmen across the installation to learn more about Luke and Holloman's mission to forge warfighters and generate combat-ready Airmen at scale.



“Luke operations directly impact what the Air Force can deliver for the nation,” said Col. John Ryan, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander. “We strive to produce the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen and, so when leaders come here, they see firsthand the hard work, professionalism, and discipline required to do that.”



Trump received a mission brief from Ryan outlining Luke’s training enterprise and its contribution to Air Force readiness. He also attended a standard preflight briefing and participated in a familiarization flight aboard a fourth-generation aircraft during a scheduled sortie.



The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the integrated training enterprise supporting the F-35A B-course, where students develop tactics, decision-making and interoperability skills required to survive and win in contested environments.



“Modern air combat is a team sport,” Ryan said. “It’s integration: across platforms, across domains and across teams. Our F-35 students training with fourth-generation teammates provides them with invaluable, realistic experience they’ll need in combat.”



Airmen across multiple career fields played a critical role in mission execution, from aircraft maintenance and operations to logistics and aircrew support. Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists supported flight operations by preparing and maintaining flight and survival equipment, ensuring aircrew safety and mission effectiveness throughout the training.



“It takes far more than a cockpit to generate combat power,” said Ryan. “Every sortie is the result of Airmen across the wing performing the basics with brilliance. Maintenance, weapons, fuels, logistics, aircrew support and operations all work together to make it safe, effective and repeatable.”



Luke’s integrated training with Holloman continues to strengthen readiness across fourth- and fifth-generation platforms, ensuring Airmen are prepared to operate effectively in complex operational scenarios.



The 56th Fighter Wing is the U.S. Air Force’s premier F-35 training installation, producing most of the world’s F-35 pilots alongside six partner and allied nations.



“This is what deterrence looks like day-to-day,” Ryan said. “Airmen executing the basics brilliantly, training as an integrated, championship-minded team, and producing combat-ready warfighters who can win in any battlespace environments.”