Just Landed: January 2026 Newcomers

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing:
Staff Sgt. Kyle Grap – Wing Staff
Col. Amy Meier – Wing Staff
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. John Alderman – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Airman 1st Class Ayana Carmichael – 908th MXS
Senior Airman Eric Davis – 908th Maintenance Group Staff
Senior Airman Sophie Inman – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Maj. Christopher Cashen – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Master Sgt. Harold Floyd – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Michael Pittman – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Sandra Kellso
Senior Master Sgt. Angelica Leveridge
Master Sgt. Amy Mench
