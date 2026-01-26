(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just Landed: January 2026 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Flying Training Wing:

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Grap – Wing Staff

    Col. Amy Meier – Wing Staff

    908th Maintenance Group:

    Staff Sgt. John Alderman – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Ayana Carmichael – 908th MXS

    Senior Airman Eric Davis – 908th Maintenance Group Staff

    Senior Airman Sophie Inman – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Maj. Christopher Cashen – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Master Sgt. Harold Floyd – 908th Force Support Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Michael Pittman – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Tech. Sgt. Sandra Kellso

    Senior Master Sgt. Angelica Leveridge

    Master Sgt. Amy Mench

