Camp Blaz hosts its first blood drive of 2026

Photo By Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley | U.S. Navy Reservist Larrisha Cruz, phlebotomist and administrative assistant, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and 1st Sgt. Phillip Sandfire, company first sergeant, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, about the impact of blood drives on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 27, 2026. Camp Blaz partnered with Armed Services Blood Program Donor Center Guam and Naval Hospital Guam to help host blood drives. This is the first blood drive of 2026 and the third overall that Camp Blaz has hosted. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam - During National Blood Donor Month, Camp Blaz’s call to action was to host a successful blood drive for the new year. Spearheaded by Sgt. Kendall Jones and Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley, both stationed at Camp Blaz. They coordinated with Naval Hospital Guam’s Armed Services Blood Program to find a venue, set up personnel, and solicit for donors.

From early morning, service members and civilians lined up with a shared goal: to save as many lives as possible. The donations collected serve a greater purpose of providing support to those who may need lifesaving blood during training, medical emergencies, or operational missions.

“Giving blood is such a simple thing, but it can make a huge difference,” said Sgt. Brainna Boessler Cervantes, career planner, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. “You might never know who it helps but knowing it could save someone’s life is reason enough to do it.”

By the conclusion of the blood drive, a total of 28 units of blood were collected which valued at $10,000, resulting in the potential to save over 80 lives across the island. Camp Blaz’s impact tangibly supports the effectiveness and readiness of medical teams throughout Guam and demonstrates the value installation blood drives create for the local community.

“This is really about people looking out for one another,” said Sgt. Kendell Jones, one of the blood drive coordinators, “Whether you’re a Marine, Sailor, or civilian, everyone showed up ready to help. That says a lot about this community.”

The installation’s fourth blood drive is currently under coordination, anticipated for June. The continuous effort to plan and grow the blood drive’s impact, reinforces Camp Blaz’s commitment to service and accountability not only within the Marine Corps, but also with the neighboring community. Voluntary efforts such as blood donation reflect the dedication of Marines and Sailors to readiness, service, and preserving life beyond their daily duties. As the first blood drive of the year wrapped up, Camp Blaz once again showed that service extends beyond daily duties — and that sometimes, the simplest act can have the greatest impact.