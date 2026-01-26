Diligence, Humility Land FCA1 Carmen Correa White Sands Detachment Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Carmen Correa is Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division White Sands Detachment’s Sailor of the Year for 2025. She was also nominated for Naval Sea Systems Command’s Sailor of the Year, though the winning candidate won’t be announced until later this year. see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD’s) detachment in New Mexico named Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Carmen Correa as its 2025 Sailor of the Year in December, an achievement she earned through hard work, selflessness and dedication to the fleet.

Correa will also represent the California Warfare Center and its White Sands Detachment (WSD) in a showdown for Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Sailor of the Year at a ceremony later this year.

Correa said she was grateful for the recognition at both the local and national levels, but she was surprised she was chosen.

“Even though it can be perceived that one leader is better than the other, I don’t think that way,” Correa said. “Every nominated sailor is a highly qualified leader who represents the very best of our Navy. That’s why I was surprised.”

But to Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Torry Harrison, WSD’s senior enlisted leader, Correa clearly merited the recognition.

Harrison called Correa one of the most selfless Sailors he’s ever worked with. Although the small detachment is already stretched thin, Correa is always quick to answer the call and volunteer for assignments, Harrison said.

He also said he has no doubt that Correa will be one of the strongest candidates for NAVSEA’s Sailor of the Year, and he would know. He was NAVSEA’s Sailor of the Year in 2015.

“I can say with full confidence, having won it myself, that she has one of the most impressive records I have seen,” Harrison said.

A selection board made up of the WSD senior enlisted leader, the NSWC PHD senior enlisted leader and the Sailor of the Year program coordinator chose Correa for the commendation, Chief Fire Controlman John Rutherford said.

Controlman rising

Correa joined the Navy out of Puerto Rico in 2016. After receiving her basic skill training following boot camp, she attended Continuation School, or C School, and received advanced training on maintaining Aegis fire control systems using commercial-off-the-shelf technology.

She then joined her first duty aboard USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) in San Diego as a fire controlman (Aegis) 3rd class. In the following five years aboard the vessel, Correa established herself as a promising junior sailor, rising from repair parts petty officer to work center supervisor, combat systems maintenance management assistant and finally leading petty officer. She also qualified as enlisted surface warfare specialist, enlisted aviation warfare specialist and combat systems officer of the watch as a third-class petty officer, proving herself as a top performer.

While assigned to USS Bunker Hill, Correa completed three deployments in the South China Sea, earning combat systems coordinator and combat systems readiness officer qualifications while working with and maintaining the ship’s combat systems. Two of the deployments were during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were a little bit different than normal, but we made it through,” Correa said. “We were mission-focused and made it back home alive and safe.”

For her efforts aboard USS Bunker Hill, Correa received the Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG-9) Sailor of the Quarter award and accepted a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II while acting as the CSG-9 combat systems maintenance manager.

Desert Ship

In October 2023, Correa transferred to her current duty onboard USS Desert Ship (LLS 1) at WSD, where she oversees a team of sailors as their leading petty officer and command career counselor.

Correa is stationed at WSD until 2027. In her spare time, she’ll continue to enjoy listening to audiobooks, practicing her cooking with tips from the Food Network and spending time with family.

Throughout her Navy career, Correa has earned five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Battle Effectiveness Awards and several other unit citations and awards.