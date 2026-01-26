Nurse receives prestigious WBAMC award

Photo By Amabilia Payen | U.S. Army Col. Richard Clark, chief nursing officer at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, presents Arianna Bordanada, vascular access registered nurse at WBAMC, with the WBAMC Light The Way Nurse Award on Jan. 15, 2026, at the main campus of the hospital. see less | View Image Page

Fort Bliss, TEXAS – A vascular access registered nurse at William Beaumont Army Medical Center was awarded the Light The Way Award on January 15, 2026, for her dedicated patient care.

Arianna Bordanada, who has been a nurse for over 13 years and has been at WBAMC for one year, received the award after her supervisor submitted a nomination packet claiming that “patients ask for her by name.” This was the first time Bordanada has been recognized for the Light The Way Award.

“I feel very honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” she said.

Bordanada was inspired to become a nurse after witnessing the care her mother provided for her grandmother. “Just seeing how my mom cared for her, on her last days, made me want to do that as well,” Bordanada said. “It made me want to be able to care for someone and make them feel comfortable for any stage of their life. That was my inspiration since day one.”

She explained that she strives to make her patients comfortable because she understands a hospital can be a scary environment, and she wants to ensure they have a good experience.

“I just want to say thank you and I feel honored to work at a facility where I can see (veterans) and active-duty and I can do a little bit of my part to say thank you to them, I can give a little bit back,” she said.

The Light the Way award was re-ignited last year to celebrate nurses within the organization, explained U.S. Army Maj. Rebecca Johnson, WBAMC chief of nursing operations and LTW committee chair.

“It’s basically to celebrate the nurses within our organization, from our advanced practice nurses to LPNs, both military and civilian, to recognize them for all the hard work they do,” Johnson said. “It’s really important that we recognize the way they are lighting the way for those coming in front and behind us.”

Nominations are submitted by patients and staff and are scored by a committee based on the LIGHTS criteria: “L” for the Love of patient, “I” for Inspire, “G” for Going above and beyond, “H” for Heart and empathy, “T” for Trust and Teamwork, and “S” for Selflessness.

“We really want to make sure we give them credit when credit is due and give patients and staff an opportunity to make nominations,” Johnson added.

All nominated nurses receive a certificate and a pin depicting a lantern, while the winner is presented with a trophy and award ceremony. The next award ceremony will take place during Nurses Week, which is May 6-12.