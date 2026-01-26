PS2 Jessica Wells Brings Compassion and Commitment to the Navy Reserve

Courtesy Photo | Shreveport, La. (January 2026) - Personnel Specialist Second Class (PS2) Jessica Wells, poses for a photo at Navy Reserve Center Shreveport, La. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist First Class Omar Rubi, U.S. Navy

SHREVEPORT, La. – For Personnel Specialist 2nd Class (PS2) Jessica Wells, joining the Navy Reserve wasn’t just a career move, it was a transformative journey to stability, growth, and legacy. A native of Phoenix, Wells has turned her commitment to service into an enduring source of strength, not only for herself, but for the Sailors and families she supports.

Since reporting to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport, Wells has served as a Funeral Honors Coordinator, a critical role within the command’s ceremonial mission. To date, she has supported 66 funerals across the Ark-La-Tex region, ensuring that Navy veterans receive the honor, respect, and dignity they’ve earned through service.

“PS2 Wells has consistently demonstrated the highest degree of professionalism and military bearing while supporting the Funeral Honor Programs at NRC Shreveport,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dan Beach, commanding officer of NRC Shreveport. “She embodies the respect and gratitude of a grateful nation, offering a profound symbol of honor for the service of Navy veterans and a source of comfort to their grieving families. For these reasons and more, I am honored to have her as a part of my team.”

Wells enlisted in 2020, motivated by a desire to break cycles of instability and be a role model for her daughter. “I wanted to show my daughter what strength looks like,” Wells said. “The Navy gave me a chance to become the person I always wanted to be—someone with structure, drive, and purpose.”

As a personnel specialist, she also supports essential administrative processes that ensure Sailors are paid accurately, tracked correctly, and mission-ready. But her impact extends far beyond paperwork: she’s a mentor, a morale-builder, and a rising leader within her unit. Wells was recognized as a Blue Jacket of the Quarter and continues to guide others through example and encouragement.

“The Navy Reserve remains agile, lethal, and indispensable to the Navy Total Force,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, chief of naval operations, during his Senate confirmation hearing. “We rely on both essential civilian skillsets and the extensive training we’ve invested in our Sailors during active-duty service. This combination provides the strategic depth necessary to maintain a competitive edge.”

Wells personifies that strategic depth balancing her Reserve duties with single parenthood, civilian work, and higher education. Her success, she says, stems from mentorship, spiritual growth, and an unwavering belief in her potential. “The hardest part was unlearning what I thought I was capable of. Once I saw what I could really do, everything changed.”

She’s also prioritized mental resilience. Through counseling, discipline, and faith, Wells has grown into a grounded and emotionally ready leader. “Being a warfighter means more than physical readiness,” she said. “It’s about being emotionally and mentally prepared for whatever comes your way.”

Looking ahead, she intends to commission as a naval officer, inspired by the leaders who believed in her early on. “I want to serve others the way my mentors served me. I’m just getting started.”

From ceremonial honors to everyday excellence, PS2 Wells reflects the Navy Reserve’s enduring mission: to be ready, resilient, and committed—both in uniform and in spirit.