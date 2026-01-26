Boots to Business workshop empowers military entrepreneurs at Fort Buchanan

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | The Army’s home in the Caribbean hosted a Small Business Administration Veterans Business Outreach Center Boots to Business workshop Jan. 28–29, equipping transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with practical knowledge and resources to start and grow their own businesses. The two-day workshop was filled to capacity, highlighting strong interest across the local military community in entrepreneurship and post-service economic opportunity. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The Army’s home in the Caribbean hosted a Small Business Administration Veterans Business Outreach Center Boots to Business workshop Jan. 28–29, equipping transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with practical knowledge and resources to start and grow their own businesses. The two-day workshop was filled to capacity, highlighting strong interest across the local military community in entrepreneurship and post-service economic opportunity.

“This is an eight-module course called Boots to Business, designed for military personnel transitioning to civilian life. The course combines instruction, mentorship, and access to federal and local resources that help participants move from an idea to a viable business plan,” said Juan Marrero, senior instructor with the SBA Veterans Business Outreach Center.

The program is available free of charge to veterans and their spouses and is offered monthly at Fort Buchanan, increasing accessibility for the local military community.

“We offer this course every month at Fort Buchanan. We need to get the word out to all veterans so they can take advantage of their benefits,” added Marrero.

Among the participants was Pedro Santiago, a veteran and co-owner of Ice Cream Boutique by Lizi, located at the Fort Buchanan Post Exchange. Santiago owns the business with his wife, Daliza Sánchez.

“I joined the Army in 2010 and served for ten years; I was a generator mechanic in the Army National Guard. I also worked for the federal government for ten years,” said Santiago.

The veteran said he learned about the Boots to Business workshop through Fort Buchanan’s social media platforms.

“I love this course. No matter how much you think you know about business, you always learn something new. In the workshop we discussed things that happened to me during the process of opening my business,” Santiago said.

He said the workshop helped him better understand financing options available to veteran entrepreneurs. “When I opened the business, I used my own money. However, it’s recommended that you use loans for those purposes. Today I also learned that I could qualify for a manufacturing loan because I make my own ice cream,” said the excited veteran.

Santiago encouraged other veterans to take advantage of similar opportunities.

“My message to those veterans who are thinking about starting a business is don’t hesitate. There’s no such thing as the perfect time to start a company. The military taught me the discipline that has allowed me to have my own business today. Anyone who wants to become a millionaire can do it,” said Santiago.

By hosting the workshop on the installation, Fort Buchanan demonstrated through action its commitment to taking care of people, supporting Soldiers and families not only during their military careers but also as they prepare for life after service.

The next Boots to Business workshop at Fort Buchanan is scheduled for Feb. 25–26. Veterans and spouses interested in participating can contact Marrero at 787-908-3979 for more information.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.