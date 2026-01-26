(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain Corps Mission Highlighted During Retirement of Navy Chaplain

    Navy Chaplain Capt. William Riley Retires After Decades of Service to Marines and Sailors

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations-East honored U.S. Navy Chaplain Capt. William Riley during a retirement ceremony on January 26, recognizing more than two decades of his continued service supporting Marines, Sailors and their families.

    Throughout his career, Riley served alongside Marine units across multiple installations in a wide range of sea and shore assignments. He deployed to the Persian Gulf and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, providing spiritual care, counseling, and steadfast support during both routine operations and times of crisis.

    “Chaplains have a pretty good purpose, and that’s to promote the spiritual, religious, moral, and personal well-being of members of the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bratten, the ceremony’s retiring officer.

    Bratten emphasized that chaplains are embedded members of the force, supporting Marines wherever they serve.

    “Our chaplains are truly a part of us, and when we’re downrange, we need each other,” Bratten said.

    Retired Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Carol Koch, the guest speaker, described chaplaincy as a calling rooted in service rather than recognition.

    “The Chaplain Corps’ identity is captured in the phrase ‘called to serve,’” Koch said. “That service often happens in the shadows, in ways we will never fully know.”

    Reflecting on his career, Riley highlighted the importance of presence and hope in supporting the force.

    “I’ve been blessed to serve alongside some of the finest men and women in uniform, and to walk with families through both the highest highs and the lowest lows of military service,” Riley said.

    He noted that chaplains often serve in quiet moments that leave a lasting impact.

    “Whether in a quiet counseling session, a memorial service for a fallen comrade, or a worship service on a flight line, chaplains are there to remind Marines and Sailors they’re not alone,” Riley said.

    Riley’s retirement marks the conclusion of a career defined by service to others and the continuation of the Chaplain Corps’ mission to care for the spiritual and personal well-being of the Marine Corps community. This mission will be carried on by the incoming MCIEAST Command Chaplain, Cmdr. Philip N. Park.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Retirement Ceremony
    Chaplain Corps
    Military Service
    USMC
    Faith
    U.S. Navy

