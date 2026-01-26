Chaplain Corps Mission Highlighted During Retirement of Navy Chaplain

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett | U.S. Navy Capt. William S. Riley, command chaplain for Marine Corps Installations-East, departs his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 26, 2026. Riley served in a wide range of duty assignments across the United States and overseas, including operational and leadership roles supporting Marines and Sailors. Riley concluded his military service in 2026 as the command chaplain for Marine Corps Installations East. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Installations-East honored U.S. Navy Chaplain Capt. William Riley during a retirement ceremony on January 26, recognizing more than two decades of his continued service supporting Marines, Sailors and their families.

Throughout his career, Riley served alongside Marine units across multiple installations in a wide range of sea and shore assignments. He deployed to the Persian Gulf and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, providing spiritual care, counseling, and steadfast support during both routine operations and times of crisis.

“Chaplains have a pretty good purpose, and that’s to promote the spiritual, religious, moral, and personal well-being of members of the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bratten, the ceremony’s retiring officer.

Bratten emphasized that chaplains are embedded members of the force, supporting Marines wherever they serve.

“Our chaplains are truly a part of us, and when we’re downrange, we need each other,” Bratten said.

Retired Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Carol Koch, the guest speaker, described chaplaincy as a calling rooted in service rather than recognition.

“The Chaplain Corps’ identity is captured in the phrase ‘called to serve,’” Koch said. “That service often happens in the shadows, in ways we will never fully know.”

Reflecting on his career, Riley highlighted the importance of presence and hope in supporting the force.

“I’ve been blessed to serve alongside some of the finest men and women in uniform, and to walk with families through both the highest highs and the lowest lows of military service,” Riley said.

He noted that chaplains often serve in quiet moments that leave a lasting impact.

“Whether in a quiet counseling session, a memorial service for a fallen comrade, or a worship service on a flight line, chaplains are there to remind Marines and Sailors they’re not alone,” Riley said.

Riley’s retirement marks the conclusion of a career defined by service to others and the continuation of the Chaplain Corps’ mission to care for the spiritual and personal well-being of the Marine Corps community. This mission will be carried on by the incoming MCIEAST Command Chaplain, Cmdr. Philip N. Park.