Eagle surveys held at six USACE-Albuquerque District lakes in January

Courtesy Photo | JOHN MARTIN RESERVOIR, Colo. – Two juvenile bald eagles with their mother at John Martin Reservoir, Jan. 14, 2026. The eagles were among the 25 eagles counted during the midwinter eagle survey. see less | View Image Page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff at six USACE-Albuquerque District lakes conducted midwinter eagle surveys in January. The surveys took place at Abiquiu, Cochiti, Conchas, and Santa Rosa lakes in New Mexico, and Trinidad Lake and John Martin Reservoir in Colorado.

A total of 49 bald and golden eagles were spotted this year at the lakes, fewer than last year’s total of 80 eagles spotted at five district lakes.

The purpose of the eagle count survey is to gather individuals to help count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes as part of a nationwide midwinter bald eagle survey. The basic objectives of the survey are to index the total wintering bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states, determine eagle distribution during a standardized survey period, and identify previously unrecognized areas of important winter habitat.

The annual midwinter survey represents a unique source of long-term, baseline data. Unlike nesting surveys, this provides information on both breeding and non-breeding segments of the population at a potentially limiting time of the year.

The count has become a national tradition since 1984 and has been an annual event at Abiquiu Lake for two decades. In addition to providing information on eagle trends, distribution, and habitat, the count has helped to create public interest in bald eagles and their conservation.

Abiquiu Lake, New Mexico: Almost 70 volunteers showed up at Abiquiu Lake, N.M., Jan. 10, 2026, to help count eagles. Before the event started, volunteers attended a presentation about eagle identification. After the presentation, Abiquiu Lake staff provided guides and access to areas of the project where the volunteers could observe eagles. The staff also took volunteers out on the lake in two boats to count eagles.

“Abiquiu’s Eagle Count is one of our most popular events,” said Kara Rapp, lead park ranger at Abiquiu Lake.

The final count: 11 adult bald eagles and one adult golden eagle.

At the end of the event, Abiquiu staff recognized the volunteers and presented them with certificates and volunteer coins. Abiquiu Lake has hosted midwinter eagle surveys since the 1980s.

Cochiti Lake, New Mexico: Twelve volunteers joined five USACE staff for the eagle count at Cochiti Lake, Jan. 10, 2026. The volunteers started out at the Visitor Center where they enjoyed coffee and snacks while learning about eagles and other frequently seen birds around the lake and how to identify eagles. They also had an activity hazard analysis for the day’s activities including water safety.

After the presentation, the volunteers broke into several small groups and counted eagles at multiple survey points. The survey points were strategically placed for the best viewing opportunities and included the bluff north of the Ringtail campground loop, two points along the Dam Crest Road, and the Cochiti Lake maintenance boat on the lake.

Eagles were observed primarily on the Tetilla side of the lake, and a few were seen below the dam near the outlet works, toward the Pueblo de Cochiti and near the Cochiti Lake control tower. The total count was seven eagles observed.

Feedback from the event was more than positive with numerous volunteers saying they are looking forward to returning for next winter’s Eagle Watch.

Conchas Lake, New Mexico: While no volunteers turned out for the survey, three USACE-Conchas Lake staffmembers manned three locations -- the Southside Recreation Lodge, Adobe Bell, and the North Side Campground -- to observe eagle activity, Jan. 16, 2026. They documented one bald eagle and one golden eagle.

“We were especially excited to haveour new park ranger, Rachel Snedden, take part in the survey,” said lead park ranger Justin Gibson. “Ranger Snedden was eager to get involved and experience firsthand the importance of monitoring these incredible birds. Moments like this remind us why winter surveys are so valuable—they help us better understand and protect the wildlife that depends on Conchas year-round.”

Maintenance lead Charles Oswick was the third staff member participating in the survey.

Santa Rosa Lake, New Mexico:

USACE staff at Santa Rosa Lake held an “in-house” eagle survey, Jan. 14, 2026. Staff counted a total of three mature bald eagles.

John Martin Reservoir, Colorado:

John Martin’s eagle count was held Jan. 14, 2026, after weather pushed it back from the originally scheduled Jan. 9 date.

“Unfortunately, we didn't get any volunteers the day of because we had to switch days due to weather,” said Paul Schoeninger, lake manager at John Martin Reservoir.

With the much milder winter weather this season, the reservoir had no ice coverage. This contributed to a nearly 50% reduction in the number of eagles spotted when compared to last year. During this year's survey, USACE staff members counted 25 eagles compared to 44 counted in 2025 and 65 counted in 2024.

“With a much milder winter than usual thus far the eagles are not forced to migrate as far,” said Hunter Tracy, park ranger at John Martin Reservoir. “Furthermore, the reservoir is at 0% ice coverage. The ice makes for a nice open resting spot for the eagles, also a great opportunity for surveyors to count them.”

Trinidad Lake, Colorado:

This was Trinidad Lake’s second year to participate in the midwinter eagle survey. Four volunteers and five agency staff from USACE and Trinidad Lake State Park came out to count eagles, Jan. 14, 2026.

“Although no eagles were spotted during the survey period, they are out there!” said Kim Falen, USACE lake manager at Trinidad Lake. “We've had reports of several bald eagles and a couple golden eagles around the lake.”