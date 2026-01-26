PAE Fires, CAML/MTC Product Offices Convene Industry Leaders to Expedite Wartime Technology

Photo By Michael Kienzle | Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, Portfolio Acquisition Executive – Fires, addresses industry partners at the recent CAML and MTC Industry Day. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a significant move to accelerate the delivery of advanced fires capabilities to the front lines, the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires hosted a combined Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher and Mobile Tactical Cannon Industry Day from Jan. 20–22, 2026. The three-day event drew strong interest from across the defense and commercial industrial base, with more than 70 domestic and international industry partners participating.

The event was designed to break down barriers between traditional defense contractors and innovative commercial partners, with a focus on rapid prototyping, soldier-centered experimentation, and scalable production. More than 50 one-on-one engagements enabled direct dialogue between government acquisition leaders and industry, reinforcing a shared understanding of Army requirements, intellectual property considerations, and the importance of resilient, onshore manufacturing and secure supply chains.

For CAML, PAE Fires highlighted the Army’s requirement for a flexible, autonomous launcher capability capable of rapidly integrating multiple effects across domains. Industry discussions centered on modularity, autonomy, and the ability to deliver prototypes at speed to support soldier experimentation and accelerated fielding timelines.

For MTC, Army leaders emphasized the need for a highly mobile, lethal, and rapidly employable cannon system designed for large-scale combat operations. Engagements with industry reinforced the Army’s aggressive approach to prototyping at speed, scaling production, and modernizing cannon artillery while maintaining a resilient domestic manufacturing base to ensure long-term readiness and battlefield overmatch.