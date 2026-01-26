Photo By Federico Flores | On Jan. 2, 2026, the U.S. Army authorized a single campaign hat design for all Drill...... read more read more Photo By Federico Flores | On Jan. 2, 2026, the U.S. Army authorized a single campaign hat design for all Drill Sergeants to reinforce one uniform standard. This change reflects the Army’s commitment to unity, consistency, and equal representation while honoring the contributions of those who served before. see less | View Image Page

The Legacy of the Female Drill Sergeant Bush Hat Your browser does not support the audio element.

The bush hat was adopted in 1972 following the graduation of six noncommissioned officers from the Women’s Army Corps at Fort McClellan, Alabama, who became the first women to complete the Drill Sergeant Program at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The hat was designed by Brig. Gen. Mildred Bailey and modeled after the Australian bush hat. Originally beige in color it was changed to green in 1983.



The bush hat was specifically created to distinguish female Drill Sergeants. Unlike the traditional campaign hat worn by their male counterparts, the bush hat featured a rounder crown and a wider, softer brim, giving it a distinctive appearance that became readily recognizable across initial entry training environments.



For more than five decades the bush hat symbolized the authority, professionalism, and leadership of female Drill Sergeants. Under its brim generations of civilians transitioned into Soldiers, learning discipline, resilience, and teamwork from women entrusted with enforcing Army standards and shaping future leaders.



Over time, the bush hat came to represent more than a uniform item. It reflected the legacy of the women who entered previously restricted roles, established credibility through performance, and set enduring standards of excellence within the training base.



As the Army continues to evolve, the Drill Sergeant headgear is being standardized across genders. As of Jan. 2, 2026, the U.S. Army authorized a single campaign hat design for all Drill Sergeants, reinforcing one uniform standard regardless of gender. This change reflects the Army’s commitment to unity, consistency, and equal representation while honoring the contributions of those who served before.



The campaign hat’s history dates back to 1872, when it was worn by Soldiers for protection from environmental conditions. In 1964, with the formal establishment of the Drill Sergeant Program, the campaign hat was authorized as official headgear permanently associating it with discipline, leadership, and transformation.



Since the inception of the Drill Sergeant Program, more than 142,000 noncommissioned officers have served in the role, with over 38,000 wearing the bush hat. As the Army moves forward with a unified standard, the legacy of the female Drill Sergeant bush hat remains an enduring part of Army history—marking a significant chapter in the development of the force and the leaders who continue to train it.