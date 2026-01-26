AMC names ASC’s top employee of 3rd quarter

Courtesy Photo | Robert Smerdon, installation transportation officer, Logistics Readiness Center Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, receives a Civilian Service Commendation Medal from Col. Albert Davis, commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Jan. 7, for being chosen as the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s selection of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter 2025. Also present were 406th AFSB’s Command Sgt. Maj. Natalie Rodriguez and Kevin Palmer, LRC Carlisle director. Smerdon also received congratulation letters from the top leadership in the U.S. Army Sustainment Command and the U.S. Army Materiel Command, along with his name put on a placard honoring recipients at AMC headquarters in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (Photo by Tressi Werdebach) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A U.S. Army Sustainment Command employee was selected as an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter, recognizing his outstanding support to the Army’s sustainment mission.

Winning for the third quarter of 2025 was Robert Smerdon, who serves as an installation transportation officer atLogistics Readiness Center Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. LRC Carlisle Barracks is part of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade, which falls under ASC, a major subordinate command of AMC. He, along with 11 otherAMC employees, were honored across the enterprise for excellence at the major subordinate command level.

On Jan. 7, Col. Albert Davis, 406th AFSB commander, presented Smerdon with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal and congratulatory letters from AMC and ASC commanding generals. He also had his name engraved on a commemorative placard located at AMC headquarters in Alabama.

“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication and excellence, reinforcing a culture of achievement and productivity across the enterprise,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff, in the command’s release. “Their contributions strengthen AMC’s ability to support Soldiers worldwide, reinforcing the command’s role as the Army’s premier materiel integrator.”

LRCs like Carlisle Barracks – more than 80 across the Army – provide the installation-level logistics that keep Soldiers and units supplied, maintained, transported, and ready. Through its brigades, battalions, and LRCs, ASC delivers installation logistics, manages Army Prepositioned Stocks, and integrates enterprise sustainment functions to increase materiel and warfighter readiness. Smerdon’s recognition highlights how excellence at the installation level directly strengthens the Army’s ability to equip and sustain the force.

Smerdon, who oversees a staff of six, said his main responsibilities are for policy, process and oversight of all transportation services within the area of responsibility for the household goods mission. This includes 28 of 67 Pennsylvania counties and four military installations. Likewise, the travel section covers the entire state for all official travel.

The most requested and processed type of transportation for LRC Carlisle Barracks is household goods during permanent change of station moves, Smerdon said, which includes unaccompanied baggage, non-temporary (long term) storage and storage in transit, privately owned vehicles and personally procured moves. The travel section assists service members with scheduling flights for PCS moves and obtaining charter bus requests for the U.S. Army War College itinerary and regional requests from other installations.

Kevin Palmer, LRC director, said he believed that Smerdon’s work on “BLUEBARK” procedures, which govern the delivery of household goods for deceased service members, merited AMC-wide recognition.

“Demonstrating exceptional leadership, he meticulously updated the BLUEBARK manual, incorporating valuable input from TRANSCOM and all service branches,” Palmer wrote in the submission packet. “This effort resulted in a comprehensive, up-to-date resource that provides clear guidance to support grieving military families with dignity and care.”

Additionally, recognizing the need for thorough preparation, Smerdon proactively developed and delivered comprehensive training sessions for counselors on BLUEBARK shipment initiation and documentation. These sessions equipped his team with the knowledge and skills to provide compassionate, efficient support during sensitive circumstances, Palmer explained.

“Mr. Smerdon’s expertise and deep understanding of the sensitivity required in handling BLUEBARK operations reflect his unwavering dedication to serving military families with empathy and professionalism,” Palmer stated.

Smerdon’s leadership was defined by a massive operational scale and a relentless focus on safety. He managed2,000 household goodsmoves every year, building a team known for high-tier service. Under his watch, the division hit a major milestone by driving more than24,000 mileswithout a single accident. This flawless record earned them theArmy Safety Excellence Streamerfor six years straight, proving his commitment to high standards.

Beyond daily operations, he modernized thepersonally procured move process – a critical alternative for families during the ongoinghttps://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2025/05/dod-orders-immediate-changes-to-troubled-pcs-moving-program-replaces-senior-official/efforts. By teaming up with theArmy Personal Property Lead Element he rewrote the rules for certifying paperwork. His new, simplerstandard operating procedurescut through the red tape, making the entire transportation system faster, more accurate, and easier for everyone involved.

Other positions Smerdon has held in his 16-year civilian career include working as a Navy traffic management specialist, Air Force lead quality assurance inspector/supervisory traffic management specialist, and Army quality assurance inspector.

“Mr. Smerdon is by far a great person and dedicated to making sure everyone and everything is taken care of,” said Megan Okcer, LRC accountable property officer. “An awesome person and great worker!”

Okcer, who’s known Smerdon for three years in a work capacity, also described him as “intelligent, fun, and hardworking.”

He treats people with respect and the way he would want to be treated, she said.

“During my journey in both civilian and military life I have been blessed with opportunities that come once in a lifetime, experiences that will never be forgotten, met, and got to know some incredible people and I consider them all priceless,” Smerdon said. “Don’t be afraid to put your hand up and volunteer, jump into the unknown, you never know what will come of it.”