Barron Native Promotes to Sergeant Major

Photo By Sgt. Hermon Whaley | SGM Ashley K. Huiras, XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs Sergeant Major, hugs her aunt, Rose Maxon, during her frocking ceremony held at the Hall of Heros July 18, 2025. Her aunt played a pivotal role in her development and inspired her through out her Army career. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Rene Rosas)

Barron, Wisconsin native Ashley K. Huiras was frocked to Sergeant Major (SGM) during a ceremony on July 18, 2025, ahead of her official promotion date of Feb. 1, 2026. In a significant tribute to her family's legacy of service, her new rank was pinned by her aunt Rose Maxon, fellow Barron native and 20-year combat veteran. Her father, also from Barron, was in attendance. The honor was a direct reflection of SGM Huiras's deep respect for her aunt's time in the Women’s Army Corps. “As a kid I saw her as G.I. Jane,” says Huiras.

Huiras’ promotion reflects her commitment to service and is in part due to the support of her community. “Behind every successful woman is a village—a community of people who lift you up, push you forward, and keep you grounded,” says Huiras.

“It wasn’t the big victories that shaped me–it was the moments in between. A cold stream in the woods. A failed selection. A house full of boxes. These weren’t headline moments, but they changed everything. Because someone was there lifting me, urging me forward,” said Huiras.

This promotion places Huiras in the highest and most esteemed rank an enlisted soldier can achieve. Frocking allows a soldier to wear the rank and assume the responsibilities of the next grade before their official promotion date. As the XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs Sergeant Major, a role she has held since August 2025, Huiras is the advisor to the Corps Public Affairs Director on all matters affecting the public affairs staff and internal and external communications.

To reach this revered position, Huiras has served as the Senior Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer for the 82nd Airborne Division, 16th Military Police Brigade, 3rd Special Forces Group, and the XVIII Airborne Corps. She also served as First Sergeant for the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and the 82nd Airborne Division Airborne Integration Course. Before her public affairs career, Huiras was assigned to an operational team in the United States Army Special Operations Command.

Huiras has completed some of the Army’s toughest schools, including Military Free Fall, Pathfinder, Air Assault, and SERE High-Risk. She also graduated from the Master Leaders Course, Senior Leaders Course, and the Company Commander/First Sergeant Course. She holds an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Columbia Southern University.

Huiras attributes her continued devotion to serving and success to her family and the people who helped her in moments of need. This legacy of service includes her aunt and grandfather, William "Bill" Huiras, who served in the Korean War.

“Let’s keep pushing, lifting each other up, and building a future where every dream is within reach,” says Huiras. In her current role she hopes to continue the lessons she’s learned along the way from her community.