Strand retires After 37 years of federal service

Photo By Ryan Smith | Erin Strand, center left, is presented with a flag during a retirement ceremony Jan. 23 in China Lake. Strand was honored for her 37-year career with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. (U.S Navy photo by Amanda Sliva)

After a distinguished 37-year career in federal service, Ridgecrest native Erin Strand retired from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Strand was honored for her service during a flag-raising ceremony in China Lake, Calif. on Jan. 23.



Strand’s career with the Navy began as a clerk typist in the mailroom. Though she initially pursued her dream of becoming a writer with a move to the Technical Information Department in 1991, a reduction in force in 1996 led her to a new path in the Contracts Department, now known as the Procurement Group.



This move sparked what would become a 30-year calling. Strand progressed from a contract specialist to a contracting officer, primarily supporting ranges and sustainment. Strand was also passionate about mentoring and training the next generation of contract specialists.



In retirement, Strand plans to enjoy camping, hiking, and spending time with her husband, Ron, who also recently retired from his position as Ridgecrest City Manager. She looks forward to spending more time with her daughters, grandchildren, friends, and her horse, Jolly.