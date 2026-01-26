(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strand retires After 37 years of federal service

    Strand retires After 37 years of federal service

    Photo By Ryan Smith | Erin Strand, center left, is presented with a flag during a retirement ceremony Jan....... read more read more

    RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Deidre Patin 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    After a distinguished 37-year career in federal service, Ridgecrest native Erin Strand retired from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Strand was honored for her service during a flag-raising ceremony in China Lake, Calif. on Jan. 23.

    Strand’s career with the Navy began as a clerk typist in the mailroom. Though she initially pursued her dream of becoming a writer with a move to the Technical Information Department in 1991, a reduction in force in 1996 led her to a new path in the Contracts Department, now known as the Procurement Group.

    This move sparked what would become a 30-year calling. Strand progressed from a contract specialist to a contracting officer, primarily supporting ranges and sustainment. Strand was also passionate about mentoring and training the next generation of contract specialists.

    In retirement, Strand plans to enjoy camping, hiking, and spending time with her husband, Ron, who also recently retired from his position as Ridgecrest City Manager. She looks forward to spending more time with her daughters, grandchildren, friends, and her horse, Jolly.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:56
    Story ID: 557083
    Location: RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strand retires After 37 years of federal service, by Deidre Patin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Strand retires After 37 years of federal service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nawcwd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version