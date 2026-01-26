Huntsville Center Fuels Program Executes Rapid $1.5 million POL Pipeline Repair

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Lemons, assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, pulls out a fuel hose during a hot pit refuel on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory in 2024. Huntsville Center’s Fuels program recently repaired fuel infrastructure needed to provide fuel for the generators that power the island and aerospace ground equipment, fuel trucks and other vehicles. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville completed repairs of emergency fuel infrastructure at U.S. Naval Support Facility, NSF, Diego Garcia. The $1.5 million Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants, POL, Pier Pipeline was repaired and operational 17 days ahead of schedule, reinforcing the installation’s ability to sustain uninterrupted operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Diego Garcia is a coral atoll consisting of a joint United Kingdom and United States military base with U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel, located seven degrees south of the equator in the British Indian Ocean Territory. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic support to operational forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf areas of responsibility in support of national policy objectives.

“NSF Diego Garcia is a critical part of our nation’s national defense that relies on fuel not only for refueling of ships, planes, etc., but to fuel vehicles and the generators that power the island,” said James Clark, Huntsville Center Fuels Program geographical project manager. “Everything on the island depends on these systems working as designed.”

In May, a Huntsville Center Fuels Program inspection uncovered deterioration in a 6-inch gasoline pipeline beneath the POL Pier. The affected line supports delivery of fuel essential for base operations, including aircraft ground equipment, automobiles and generators supplying power across the island.

“At a location like Diego Garcia, reliability isn’t optional, it is essential to sustaining operations across the area,” Dennis Bacon, Huntsville Center Fuels Chief explained. “It was critical that our team reacted quickly and efficiently to prevent the risk of a fuel spill into the ocean.”

Following the inspection, Huntsville Center issued an Emergency Service Order to replace the deteriorated pipeline section. This pipeline served as the island’s sole receiving line for this fuel type, making timely execution essential.

Before repair efforts could begin, fuels personnel were required to safely remove fuel from more than a quarter mile of pipeline running along the pier. When additional technical resources were needed to support the project, Huntsville Center’s Fuels team coordinated contractor-provided equipment and specialized labor to execute the defueling effort in accordance with fuels safety requirements.

“One of the biggest challenges was sequencing the work so we could defuel, access and replace the line without disrupting ongoing operations more than necessary,” Clark said. “That required constant coordination across a variety of organizations and time zones.”

Logistics planning played a critical role in ensuring the project stayed on schedule. Due to the urgency of the repair and the atoll’s distance from traditional supply routes, materials and personnel were transported via military aircraft, enabling work to proceed without waiting for scheduled sea lift deliveries.

“Operating in a remote environment forces you to be flexible and decisive,” Clark said. “We had to move people, equipment and materials quickly to stay ahead of the risk.”

While the defueling process was underway, custom access systems were engineered and installed beneath the pier to support pipeline replacement activities. Crews conducted installation work from small watercraft, adjusting daily schedules to accommodate for shark infested waters, tides, weather and maritime safety considerations.

The replacement pipeline contains carbon steel piping consistent with the original system design. Fabrication and protective coating were completed on the atoll to streamline installation. Certified welding inspectors verified each weld to ensure long-term integrity of the piping.

In addition to replacing the damaged pipeline section, the project included replacement of pipe supports throughout the under-pier fuel system, to improve stability and extend the service life of both new and existing infrastructure.

“This project required rapid decision making and technical precision,” said Bacon. “Our team and partners adapted to the environment and delivered under challenging conditions without compromising safety or quality.”

Despite environmental challenges, geographic isolation and coordination across multiple time zones, Huntsville Center’s Fuels Program delivered the project ahead of schedule. The project was completed in November, 17 days earlier than required, which allowed sufficient time for system testing in advance of a planned fuel delivery.

“Completing this work early was a direct result of teamwork and communication,” Clark said. “Everyone involved understood our mission's importance, and that focus ensured Diego Garcia remains ready to support the warfighter.”

Huntsville Center’s Fuels Program provides specialized engineering, acquisition and technical oversight of preventive and corrective maintenance for government fuel systems worldwide. That expertise was critical throughout a project that required quick and complex problem solving.

“The Huntsville Center Fuels Program is designed to respond worldwide,” said Bacon. “Completing this repair ahead of schedule demonstrates our team’s quick ability to protect critical infrastructure and support the war fighter even in the most remote locations.”