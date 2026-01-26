'My Heroes': Robins team recognized for life-saving actions

Courtesy Photo | Col. Joshua De Paul, left, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group commander, poses with Amy Johnson, center, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex safety specialist, and Wingman Save Award recipients at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 1, 2025. Johnson nominated the award recipients for their quick actions when she had several seizures while on duty. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Fifteen civilian Airmen with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex safety office, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group and 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group were presented with a Wingman Saves Award at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 1, 2025.

They were recognized for turning the Team Robins mentality into action, providing life-saving intervention when a team member experienced multiple medical crises.

When Amy Johnson, WR-ALC safety specialist, had a seizure while on temporary duty at a conference in Colorado, and again at Robins AFB in September and October 2025, her teammates moved quickly when time was of the essence. They assessed the situation and took decisive actions to ensure her safety.

“My entire team stepped up and jumped into action,” said Johnson. “They were there for support, making sure I didn’t hit my head, guiding the EMT’s to me and calling who they’re supposed to call.”

Johnson says she nominated the team for the award to thank them for being there for her when she needed them most.

“They are my medical response team, my heroes, my lifesavers,” she said. “Without their quick thinking, I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

Johnson also stressed the importance of sharing critical information with wingmen and having a plan in place for teammates with medical conditions.

“It’s important to have an emergency action plan,” she explained. “If you have an EpiPen, or if you’re epileptic, tell people where they are or what to do if something happens. It’s important to be a wingman and make sure you have a wingman.”

Greg Purvis, 78th Air Base Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office prevention coordinator, said the award recipients perfectly exemplified Team Robins’ wingman culture.

“One of our core messages in being a good wingman is ‘observe and engage.’ It involves an intentional commitment to pay attention to those around you and take action if something doesn’t seem right,” said Purvis. “The Wingman Saves coin program is designed to recognize and celebrate such incidents.”

The Robins’ Wingman Saves Program grew out of the Air Force’s Wingman Intervention Program, a concerted effort by the Air Force Materiel Command to recognize and encourage people to help people. To nominate someone for a Wingman Saves Award, fill out a form here. For more information on the Wingman Saves Program, contact Greg Purvis at mailto:gregory.purvis.1@us.af.mil.

The Wingman Saves Award recipients are: Andrew Nadekow; James Neesmith; Kathya Prescott-Neloms; Clifford Sulham; James Gilbert; Ann Dufford; David Quakenbush; Erik Palmateer; Audrey McGee; Larry Williams; Aaron Dixon; Vincent Stone; Richard Radford; Adam King; Julie Tidwell.