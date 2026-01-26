USACE Emergency Management Leaders Align Ahead of Massive Winter Storm

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | Emergency management leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and...... read more read more Photo By Kaylee Wendt | Emergency management leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division gathered for the division’s annual Flood Workshop as a major winter storm developed nationwide, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The workshop underscored the importance of preparedness, coordination, and real-time decision-making as leaders aligned efforts to respond to evolving hazards (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

Emergency management leaders from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, January 20–22, 2026, for the division’s annual Flood Workshop.



But a major winter storm began developing nationwide, and the meeting quickly became a real-time test of preparedness and coordination.



Rather than focusing on the usual subject matter like projected lake levels, river gauges, and unique circumstances like seiche conditions, Lake Erie freezing, and the ice boom; discussions shifted to collaboration around the imminent forecast for what the Weather Channel dubbed, “Winter Storm Fern.”



Emergency management chiefs from the division’s seven districts were joined by their deputy commanders and senior leaders to review how USACE supports communities in need through a tiered response, beginning locally and escalating as conditions require.



As the storm moved east from Texas into the plains, it brought severe impacts to Mississippi and surrounding states. Several Great Lakes and Ohio River Division districts, including Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Huntington, activated their Emergency Operations Centers to coordinate closely with their local state and county partners.



As of January 29, USACE received eight mission assignments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including national and regional activations, debris technical assistance, and temporary emergency power missions totaling nearly $16.3 million. Additionally, USACE issued $444,000 in Flood Control and Coastal Emergency funding to support EOC activations.



“It was truly impressive to witness USACE leadership across the enterprise come together,” said Maj. Brian Bergeman, deputy commander of the USACE Buffalo District. “Senior leaders met multiple times a day, making decisive, real-time decisions in support of FEMA missions. This event underscored the power of our relationships and our unwavering commitment to serve.”



USACE Buffalo District Emergency Management Chief Phil Stitzinger echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the district’s strong partnerships with New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tribal Nations.



“Our partners were well equipped to manage the winter storm, allowing us to remain in a supporting role while prioritizing life safety, employee presence, event monitoring, and coordination,” he said.



The workshop and winter storm response reinforced the importance of preparedness, communication, and strong partnerships, ensuring USACE remains ready to respond whenever the nation calls.



