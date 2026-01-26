Check out the new TRICARE Dental Program premiums starting March 1

Photo By Jackson Luck | Know your premium rates to plan your budget and avoid gaps in coverage. If you’re already enrolled, new premiums will take effect automatically. If you’re considering enrolling—or making changes—review options now for the upcoming coverage period. see less | View Image Page

Are you enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program? You should know that new premium rates will be in effect March 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2027. Take a look and find the premium rate you’ll be paying in the coming coverage year.

“TDP is a voluntary dental program available to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries,” explained Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Section of the TRICARE Health Plan. “It gives you access to a large network of dental providers through https://www.uccitdp.com/home.”

TDP offers dental coverage for active duty family members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their eligible family members. Rates are set annually and vary based on the sponsor’s: · Military status · Pay grade · Type of enrollment

According to the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook, TDP is a pay-ahead program. Each payment covers the next month of dental coverage. So, you’ll start paying the new rates in February for coverage in March.

What is TDP? The TDP is a voluntary dental plan. Through United Concordia, you can find dentists in: · All 50 United States · District of Columbia · Puerto Rico · Guam · U.S. Virgin Islands

Are you looking for a new TDP network dentist? Thehttp://www.uccitdp.com/find-a-dentistis the easiest way to find a network dentist online. In the U.S., this tool lets you search for network dentists in your area. You just need to enter your city, state, and ZIP code.

You can also call United Concordia customer service. They’ll help you find a network dentist close to you. In the U.S., you can reach United Concordia at 844-653-4061.

Do you live overseas? United Concordia has a list of https://www.uccitdp.com/tp2opd/. Use the TOPD tool to search for a dental provider in your country. You can also call United Concordia at 844-653-4060 for help finding a preferred dentist.

How much will I pay? Your monthly premium depends on your sponsor’s status (active duty, Selected Reserve, or Individual Ready Reserve) and the type of enrollment: · Sponsor only · Single: One family member, excluding the sponsor · Family: More than one family member, excluding the sponsor · Sponsor and family: Applies only to Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve members

These monthly premiums are in effect March 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2027. Here’s what you’ll pay:

Active duty E-4 and below

**Sponsor only:**Not applicable

Single (one family member, not the sponsor): $8.79

$8.79 Family (more than one family member, not the sponsor):$22.85

Active duty E-5 and above

**Sponsor only:**Not applicable

Single: $11.72

$11.72 Family:$30.47

Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve (Mobilization)

Sponsor only: ****E-4 and below: $8.79 E-5 and above: $11.72

Single: $29.30

$29.30 Family: $76.18

$76.18 Sponsor and family: E-4 and below: $84.97 E-5 and above: $87.90



Individual Ready Reserve (Non-Mobilization)

Sponsor only: $29.30

$29.30 Single: $29.30

$29.30 Family: $76.18

$76.18 Sponsor and family:$105.48

Survivors continue to have no TDP premium payments.

Remember, dental coverage is separate from medical coverage. You must enroll to get dental benefits. To enroll, your sponsor must have at least one year of military service left. (Note: If you aren’t eligible for TDP, you may be eligible for dental coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program.)

Know your premium rates to plan your budget and avoid gaps in coverage. If you’re already enrolled, new premiums will take effect automatically. If you’re considering enrolling—or making changes—review options now for the upcoming coverage period.

Visit TRICARE Dental Program or https://www.uccitdp.com/home to learn more. You can also call United Concordia: · CONUS (in the continental U.S.): 844-653-4061 · OCONUS (outside the continental U.S.): 844-653-4060