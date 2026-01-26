U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public comment on Natural Resource Master Plan for Albeni Falls Dam

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of summer sunset at Springy Point, Idaho. USACE photo. see less | View Image Page

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are seeking public comment on revisions to the Albeni Falls Dam Project Natural Resource Master Plan.

Included with the plan is a draft Environmental Assessment to address the potential environmental impacts of implementing the plan. The public comment period is open through Feb. 27, 2026.

USACE staff conducted public scoping through two public workshops held in Priest River and Sandpoint, Idaho, during the summer of 2024.

Required by policy, the Master Plan is a strategic land-use document that guides the management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources throughout the life of the project.

It covers broad management objectives, helps staff direct project resources to support outdoor recreation and environmental sustainability on public land, and ensures compliance with federal law, policy and regulations.

The Master Plan, last updated in 2018, does not address fish passage, lake level management, dam operations or the current spillway gate restrictions.

USACE manages approximately 18,708 acres of land around Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River, which are categorized into several management units that include “The Mudhole” at Priest River, Riley Creek, Clark Fork River Delta and Hawkins Point.

The Master Plan and draft environmental assessment can be viewed online at: http://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Environmental-Documents/.

More information about the Master Plan can be found on the Albeni Falls Dam website at: https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Albeni-Falls-Dam/Master-Plan/

Public comments can be submitted to: mailto:AlbeniFalls.MasterPlan@usace.army.mil.