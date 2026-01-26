Courtesy Photo | The Big Game is set and so are the savings as your commissary becomes “Big Game Central” for the food and drinks you need to cheer on your favorite team. see less | View Image Page

The Big Game is set and so are the patron savings through the Jan. 26 – Feb. 8 Commissary Sales Flyer

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_nEMxRrDj416ytk8P.mp4?1769213206 and https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_EfZi9YPqCbx81A5Z.mp4?1769215363.

FORT LEE, Va. – The Big Game is set and so are the savings as your commissary becomes “Big Game Central” for the food and drinks you need to cheer on your favorite team.

With the Jan. 26 – Feb. 8 https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer, you can enjoy exclusive savings on fan-favorite foods, refreshing beverages and easy party solutions designed for stress-free hosting.

Game-day menus start strong with featured meat specials perfect for feeding a crowd. Stock up on ground beef and pork 80/20 blend at $6.99 for a 2-pound package, a versatile option for burgers, chili, sliders and dips.

Pork tenderloin at $2.45 per pound, adds a lean, flavorful choice that works equally well for quick weeknight crockpot meals or big-game spreads. Find the latest exclusive savings at https://shop.commissaries.com.

Fresh produce specials are available to round out your menu with simple options such as Hass avocados for 99 cents each for guacamole, toppings and dips. There’s also5-pound bags of russet potatoes starting at $1.68 for a great start on loaded or twice-baked potatoes.

Commissaries are also rolling out https://shop.commissaries.com/biggame, the ultimate one-stop party shop for game-day essentials.

Big-game hosting is also made even easier with the https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_big_game_little_price_fan_favorites_under_40_feeds_a_party_of_6_8/r/3810640063973298571, a ready-made spread that feeds six to eight people for under $40. This meal features crispy chicken wings, savory Lit’l Smokies sausages, crunchy chicken taquitos, BBQ-seasoned shredded pork and hearty chili with beans. Creamy white chocolate raspberry truffle ice cream is the dessert.

For shoppers who want doorstep access to their benefit, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has a deal for you. DeCA officially launched its Commissary CLICK2GO® On the GO! grocery delivery, expanding the service to 70 commissaries for eligible patrons within a 20-mile radius of the participating stores.

The service allows patrons to shop and pay online or via mobile devices and have groceries delivered directly to their homes. To learn more, go to the main https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery.

Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

· Big Game Soda Sale. Feb. 5-8, commissary shoppers can score 12-pack cans of Coca-Cola products for $5, 12-pack cans of Pepsi and Keurig-Dr. Pepper products for $4 and Red Bull four-pack cans for $7.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187 If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsDeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. The YES! program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stationshttps://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go mobile app. This app simplifies your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. It’s free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores. Simply place your order, pay and drive up to our store – we’ll load your groceries for you.

Your commissary is ready to help you stretch your dollars further every time you shop. Check your https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your shopping Smart. Simple. Affordable.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. -DeCA-

