$95 million remedial action contract supports Navy cleanup, readiness

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded CAPE-APTIM JV1, LLC, a small-business joint venture based in Norcross, Georgia, a $95 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to provide environmental remedial action services at sites prioritized for cleanup to sustain safe and compliant operations.

The contract supports the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program and helps sustain the readiness of shore installations that enable the Navy and Marine Corps to train, maintain, deploy and operate worldwide. The work advances cleanup and closure of legacy environmental conditions, helping preserve safe and compliant operating environments, support long-term land-use planning and reduce environmental risk across installations.

“A clean and healthy environment is essential to sustaining readiness and supporting operations,” said Zane D. Perry, remedial action contract representative. “Through the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program, the Department of the Navy continues to make measurable progress addressing legacy environmental conditions and advancing site cleanup and closure in an efficient, effective and sustainable manner.”

Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government facilities. Sites may include those on the Superfund National Priorities List, as well as non-NPL sites regulated under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, along with underground storage tank regulations, state requirements and other regulatory authorities.

The scope includes remedial action services from preliminary assessments through removal actions and site closeouts. Contaminants addressed may include solvents; petroleum, oils and lubricants; inorganics; acids and bases; radiological materials; munitions constituents; polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons; polychlorinated biphenyls; perfluorinated chemicals; pesticides; emerging contaminants; and other hazardous substances. Contamination may be present in soils, groundwater, surface water, marine or freshwater sediments, air, sludge, man-made structures and other media. Work sites may include landfills, hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities, tanks, lagoons, firefighting training areas and other facilities requiring remedial action.

The contract includes a base year and four option years for a maximum performance period of 60 months, with work expected to be completed by January 2031. The options are for time only and do not change the maximum contract amount.

The award was competitively procured through SAM.gov as a small business set-aside using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 best-value source selection procedures. Three proposals were received and evaluated, and the selected contractor was determined to offer the best value to the government based on the stated criteria.

Fiscal 2026 environmental restoration (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The first task order is being awarded with the contract in the amount of $10,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee.

By enabling timely cleanup and closure activities at eligible sites, the $95 million remedial action contract supports safe, compliant installations that underpin training, maintenance, logistics and deployment—preserving operational flexibility and protecting the lands and waters that support Navy and Marine Corps readiness.