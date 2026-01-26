Technical Sgt. Jason Malm surpasses 200 enlistments for the New York Air National Guard

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. — Technical Sgt. Jason Malm, a recruiter with the 109th Airlift Wing, recently surpassed a significant career milestone by enlisting more than 200 individuals into the New York Air National Guard, a rare achievement that supports the wing’s continued readiness and long-term strength.



Malm reached the milestone in just over six years as a recruiter, one achieved by few in the wing’s history and never as quickly. He enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in 2014 and began recruiting in 2019 after serving as a dental technician and later cross-training into Security Forces.



“When I was given the opportunity to become a recruiter, I made a promise that I would be the best recruiter the 109th had ever seen,” Malm said. “Hitting 200 enlistments feels like a promise kept, but it’s not something I did on my own. Recruiting is a team effort.”



Recruiting is critical to sustaining the 109th Airlift Wing’s unique mission as the only Air National Guard unit equipped with ski-equipped LC-130 aircraft. Each new enlistment strengthens the wing’s ability to support global operations in polar and austere environments, ensuring it remains ready to respond to state and federal taskings.



Wing Commander, Colonel Steven Slosek emphasized that Malm’s efforts directly contribute to operational continuity by filling key career fields and building a pipeline of trained Airmen who will support the mission for decades to come.



"Technical Sgt. Malm's milestone of 200 enlistments is a testament to his relentless personal drive and extraordinary dedication. To reach such a number in only six years is a rare and remarkable feat, setting a standard of excellence and placing him in an elite class of military recruiters,” Col. Slosek said.



Malm credits his success to communication skills developed through both military and civilian experience. Before becoming a recruiter, he worked as a dental hygienist, firefighter, emergency medical technician, and real estate agent; all roles that required building trust and meeting people where they are.



“Whether it was dental, Security Forces, or recruiting, the foundation was always the same: educating people, putting them at ease, and helping them understand what comes next,” Malm said.



His strong community ties have also played a role. Recruiting in the same region where he grew up has allowed him to build on longstanding relationships and establish credibility with potential applicants.



As the 109th Airlift Wing continues to modernize and prepare for future missions, sustained recruiting success remains essential. Malm said he views the 200-enlistment milestone not as an endpoint, but as motivation to continue strengthening the force.



“I thrive on challenge,” he said. “Recruiting allows me to combine teamwork, service, and growth into one role, and I’m not done yet.”

