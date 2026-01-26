NAS Pensacola, Corry Station Host '1 Degree of Separation'

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Service members watch stand-up comedians perform at a ‘1 Degree of Separation’...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Service members watch stand-up comedians perform at a ‘1 Degree of Separation’ suicide prevention training program Jan. 27, 2026, at the Wenzel Fitness Center onboard Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida. Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted four ‘1 Degree of Separation’ suicide prevention training programs Jan. 27 and 28 onboard the air station and at Corry Station. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted four ‘1 Degree of Separation’ suicide prevention training programs Jan. 27 and 28 onboard the air station and at Corry Station.



‘1 Degree of Separation’ is billed as “a funny look at depression and suicide” and uses humor and candid discussions to encourage dialogue, awareness and acceptance for individuals experiencing depression.



“There are so many steps to dealing with depression, but none of those happen unless you talk about it, and that’s our bandwidth,” said 1 Degree of Separation, Inc. Founder, President and CEO Brad Bonar. “We literally teach how to have a conversation and demonstrate what that looks like.”



Bonar, accompanied by three comedians each performed five minutes of stand-up comedy before leading a group discussion with service members about mental health, warning signs and how to talk with someone who may be struggling.



Bonar said the Pensacola performances were part of more than 200 shows that the Navy has contracted ‘1 Degree of Separation’ to perform for service members worldwide.



“This show has a real impact,” he said. “We see Sailors and Marines literally walk from our show to Fleet and Family to get help, so we can see the actual evidence of what we are doing.”



NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) representatives emphasized the importance of early intervention and open communication.



“Programs like this help remove the stigma surrounding mental health and make it easier for service members to take the first step,” said NAS Pensacola FFSC Director Richard ‘Train’ Hatton. “Our doors are always open, and we want service members and families to know that we are there for them when they need help.



The FFSC at NAS Pensacola, located at 151 Ellyson Ave. onboard the air station, provides information and referrals, education, and one-on-one assistance to service members and their families at no cost to eligible patrons. Available programs include: Clinical Counseling; New Parent Support; Personal Financial Management; and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response among others. Individuals can call (850) 452-5990 to schedule and appointment.



Military OneSource is also available to service members in need with resources including counseling, financial and legal consultations and referrals for mental health care. Assistance is available 24/7 by phone at (800) 342-9647 or online at [https://www.militaryonesource.mil](https://www.militaryonesource.mil/).



Individuals who are in distress or thinking of harming themselves should dial the Suicide Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, then pressing 1 for the Military Crisis Line. This service is available 24/7 and connects service members, veterans and their families with trained counselors who understand military culture. Help is also available through text at 838255 or online chat at [https://veteranscrisisline.net](https://veteranscrisisline.net/).



