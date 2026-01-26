(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army, Bangladesh advance medical partnership, charting path for future integration

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by 1st Lt. Maddy Gonzalez 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    DHAKA, Bangladesh — U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command, met with senior military and diplomatic officials Jan. 18-22, 2026, to advance the medical partnership between the U.S. Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

    “Our partnership with the Bangladesh Armed Forces is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared interests in regional stability,” said Cox. “By collaborating on critical medical training for events like health crises and natural disasters, we are strengthening our combined readiness to meet future challenges together.”

    The week’s engagements combined strategic discussions with on-the-ground medical insight. Cox met with senior leaders to include Bangladesh Armed Forces Division Principal Staff Officer Lt. Gen. S M Kamrul Hassan; Bangladesh Army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Mizanur Rahman Shameem; Bangladesh Army Director General of Medical Service Maj. Gen. Quazi Md Rashid-Un-Nabi; and U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen. The visit also included tours of military medical facilities in Dhaka and Sylhet and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) medical response demonstration.

    The engagements laid the groundwork for future expert exchanges and joint exercises focused on advanced trauma training, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR), and CBRN response. “The opportunity to witness our partners’ medical capabilities firsthand, from facility tours to their CBRN demonstration, was invaluable,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ed Donnarumma, the 18th TMC health engagements officer traveling with Cox. “That direct insight is fundamental for us to effectively plan future medical engagements that advance our shared health security and strengthen our partnership.”

    The 18th TMC enables a ready, forward-deployed medical force in the Indo-Pacific by providing command and control of theater medical units, health system support, and force health protection: capabilities honed through persistent integration with host-nation partners and rigorous joint exercises.

