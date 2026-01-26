UNITED NATIONS COMMAND HOLDS JOINT BOARD MEETING WITH GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN

The United Nations Command held a Joint Board meeting with the Government of Japan on Jan. 29 to discuss coordination under the Status of United Nations Forces Agreement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Maj. Gen. Anthony M. Henderson, director of plans and policy for United Nations Command, and Mondo Yamamoto, deputy director-general and deputy assistant minister of the North American Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Other officials from both sides also attended.

During the meeting, participants concurred on the Terms of Reference for the Joint Board and discussed procedures related to the UNC’s use of U.S. Forces Japan facilities and areas, consistent with the Status of United Nations Forces Agreement.

Both sides reaffirmed the important role of the United Nations Command in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue close cooperation between the UNC and the Government of Japan.