New cell towers enhance connectivity, benefit environment at USAG Bavaria Your browser does not support the audio element.

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria officially activated seven new telecommunication towers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 23, 2026.



The towers are set to significantly improve commercial network coverage at USAG Bavaria, enhancing both military operations and environmental sustainability.



The towers – four at Tower Barracks and in the Camps, one at Rose Barracks, and two at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels – replace temporary solutions with permanent infrastructure. The upgrade ensures improved signal strength and faster data speeds, with the latest 5G technology and speeds exceeding 100 megabytes per second.



“With the installation of the new permanent cell towers across our installations, we are taking a major step forward in improving connectivity, reliability, and internet speed for our warfighters, civilian workforce, and mission partners who operate daily in our training areas,” said Dwayne D. Key II, deputy to the garrison commander.



The new infrastructure will initially support the Vodafone network, with plans to support additional network providers in the future.



Beyond connectivity, the project also delivers environmental benefits. The operator accepted a proposal from USAG Bavaria to install a solar panel array at Tower Barracks, which will fully offset the energy consumed by the towers. The project is fully funded by the tower operator, including ongoing maintenance, with no cost to the Army.



“This is a win-win for the garrison and the environment,” said Collin Guy, director of Integrated Technology. “Cellular communications are critically important to our operations at USAG Bavaria, and we’re excited to deliver a much-needed quality-of-life improvement for those living and working on our installations. By the end of this project, USAG Bavaria will host one of the most advanced 5G networks in southern Germany, all powered by renewable energy.”



The new towers mark a major step forward in modernization efforts, ensuring reliable communication while promoting energy sustainability at USAG Bavaria.



Find more pictures of the ribbon-cutting ceremony here: [https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCHzoQ](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCHzoQ).