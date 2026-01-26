Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall

Photo By Regena Kowitz | From left, Ms. Paula Curielabreu, Mr. Robert Villalobos, and Ms. Maria Lourdes Gregorio, all civilian employees at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), pose for a photo with coins received from Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps Jan. 26, 2026. McGinnis presented each of them with a coin in recognition of their outstanding contributions and sustained superior performance in support of the NMFP mission. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Regena Kowitz | From left, Ms. Paula Curielabreu, Mr. Robert Villalobos, and Ms. Maria Lourdes...... read more read more

Civilian personnel attended a town hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) headquarters hosted by the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, Jan. 26, 2026. The event provided a direct link of communication for its civilian personnel across the West Coast and Pacific Rim that centered on employee development, staffing, and unique regional challenges.

Before opening the floor for questions, Dr. Michael McGinnis, director of the Civilian Corps and the executive director, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) provided key updates on the Navy Medicine civilian workforce strategy and development to ensure the enterprise is appropriately structured in supporting the Navy’s mission.

“All of you are highly valued and needed,” said McGinnis, emphasizing the crucial role of the civilian workforce within NMFP.

Following him, Stephanie Wright, the deputy director of the Civilian Corps and director of Civilian Human Resources for BUMED. She noted that applicants are required to submit a two-page resume and answer four strategic questions. Concluding the opening session, Genevive Landers, a program support specialist, highlighted available resources and development opportunities, such as the Senior Defense Leadership Program and encouraged staff to use tools like SharePoint and newsletters to stay informed.

During the question-and-answer segment, employees directly engaged with leadership on pressing issues, that included funding for employee development opportunities, establishment of Civilian Advisory Boards, future Deferred Resignation Programs and its impact on civilian roles, and policies regarding physical fitness during working hours, classification of essential personnel, and how to sustain overseas employees and ensuring their access to health care.

One participant specifically inquired about exemptions to the five-year rule, which limits civilian overseas employment to five consecutive years. McGinnis acknowledged the need for extensions based on mission requirements, especially as NMFP’s area of responsibility includes commands worldwide, such as those in Japan, Guam, and Singapore, along with various Naval Medical Research laboratories in South America and Europe.

“At the overseas commands, they certainly appreciate allowing for extensions longer than five years,” McGinnis said, while also noting the importance of refreshing the overseas community.

Overall, the town hall underscored the Civilian Corps team’s commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy's goals while fostering professional growth and engagement among civilian personnel.

“You are the foundation of Navy Medicine,” McGinnis said, reaffirming the value of the civilian workforce. “Thank you for your hard work.”

NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.