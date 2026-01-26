(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall

    Photo By Regena Kowitz | From left, Ms. Paula Curielabreu, Mr. Robert Villalobos, and Ms. Maria Lourdes...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Story by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Civilian personnel attended a town hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) headquarters hosted by the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, Jan. 26, 2026. The event provided a direct link of communication for its civilian personnel across the West Coast and Pacific Rim that centered on employee development, staffing, and unique regional challenges.

    Before opening the floor for questions, Dr. Michael McGinnis, director of the Civilian Corps and the executive director, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) provided key updates on the Navy Medicine civilian workforce strategy and development to ensure the enterprise is appropriately structured in supporting the Navy’s mission.

    “All of you are highly valued and needed,” said McGinnis, emphasizing the crucial role of the civilian workforce within NMFP.

    Following him, Stephanie Wright, the deputy director of the Civilian Corps and director of Civilian Human Resources for BUMED. She noted that applicants are required to submit a two-page resume and answer four strategic questions. Concluding the opening session, Genevive Landers, a program support specialist, highlighted available resources and development opportunities, such as the Senior Defense Leadership Program and encouraged staff to use tools like SharePoint and newsletters to stay informed.

    During the question-and-answer segment, employees directly engaged with leadership on pressing issues, that included funding for employee development opportunities, establishment of Civilian Advisory Boards, future Deferred Resignation Programs and its impact on civilian roles, and policies regarding physical fitness during working hours, classification of essential personnel, and how to sustain overseas employees and ensuring their access to health care.

    One participant specifically inquired about exemptions to the five-year rule, which limits civilian overseas employment to five consecutive years. McGinnis acknowledged the need for extensions based on mission requirements, especially as NMFP’s area of responsibility includes commands worldwide, such as those in Japan, Guam, and Singapore, along with various Naval Medical Research laboratories in South America and Europe.

    “At the overseas commands, they certainly appreciate allowing for extensions longer than five years,” McGinnis said, while also noting the importance of refreshing the overseas community.

    Overall, the town hall underscored the Civilian Corps team’s commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy's goals while fostering professional growth and engagement among civilian personnel.

    “You are the foundation of Navy Medicine,” McGinnis said, reaffirming the value of the civilian workforce. “Thank you for your hard work.”

    NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 20:43
    Story ID: 557014
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall, by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilians take center stage at town hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Civilian Corps
    NMFP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version