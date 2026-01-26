Leadership Forged Under Pressure

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN- In fast-paced operational environments, Marines are often called upon to step outside their comfort zones and lead in unfamiliar roles. For Sgt. Isabelle Chavez, an administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, that challenge came during Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2, where she was tasked with performing duties far outside her prior experience. Yet she rose to the occasion through determination, adaptability, and decisive leadership.

Within two weeks of moving to Okinawa, Japan and checking into the Battalion, Chavez was tasked to support KMEP. She was the only administration Marine from her unit to deploy in support of the Division, immediately assuming significant responsibility.

“I had just arrived at a new unit, and next thing I knew, I was going to Korea with a bunch of Marines from the G-1,” Chavez said. “It was overwhelming at first, especially knowing I didn’t have much experience in the job I was being asked to do.”

After landing in Korea the operational tempo quickly intensified. Chavez worked long hours to ensure correct accountability, and she coordinated personnel movements throughout the peninsula for over 1,200 Marines and Sailors.

“For the first few nights in Korea, it was hectic,” Chavez said. “We were staying up as late as 2 a.m. just to make sure everyone was properly checked in and accounted for.”

As the primary S-1 representative, Chavez was responsible not only for the accountability of Marines and Sailors, but also for coordinating flights and transportation for units moving on and off training areas. Her efforts were critical to maintaining operational flow and ensuring Marines were where they needed to be.

Throughout the deployment, Chavez received mentorship and guidance from senior leaders, including Chief Warrant Officer 4 Antonio Diaz, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, who reinforced the importance of decisiveness and accountability in high-pressure environments.

“This experience taught me how to adapt really fast,” she said. “I wasn’t used to having such a large workload, but people were relying on me and expecting things from me, so I made sure it got done.”

Chavez credits the deployment with shaping her leadership style and reinforcing her commitment to those she leads. In recognition of her exceptional leadership and professionalism, her command awarded her with an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

“I want to be a good leader and a good example for my junior Marines,” she said. “I want them to see that even if you’re put in a situation you’re not familiar with, you can still succeed if you put in the effort and stay motivated.”

The environment may change, but the core lesson remains, strong leaders are forged when you have the discipline to act, own outcomes, and lead with purpose.

