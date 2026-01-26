Q&A with Project Engineer CPT Dylan Karr: Passing the FE Exam and What’s Next

Project Engineer CPT Dylan Karr, a Soldier and Engineer, has recently taken a major step toward achieving his goal of becoming a Professional Engineer by passing the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam.

A graduate of Ohio University's ROTC program, Karr’s dedication to advancing his career is clear. We sat down with him to learn more about his experience and what’s next on his journey.

Q: What does passing the FE Exam do for your career? A:Passing the FE Exam opens the gateway to learn and study the field of engineering more closely and allows me to apply it as a Professional Engineer.

Q: How did you feel going into the exam? A:I felt nervous but confident. Since it’s a third-party organization, I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect in terms of the questions. But I think the preparation I had really paid off.

Q: What was your motivation in taking the FE exam? A:My ultimate goal is to become a Professional Engineer. I wanted to work toward this to prove to myself that I could accomplish top-tier licensure in my field.

Q: How did you prepare for the FE exam? A:I used an online course partnered with USACE, which provided lectures, homework, and quizzes over six months of preparation. It was a structured way to stay on track and ensure I was ready.

Q: How did you feel once you got the results back? A:I was ecstatic! Even though I’ve been removed from college for a while, passing the exam proved to me that I can still study and learn at an academic level.

Q: What’s next for you since passing the exam? A:After six months of intense studying, I’m going to take a break from academia to recharge. Then, I plan to spend another 5-8 months preparing for my PE Exam in Machine Design.

Q: Would you encourage others in your position to take the exam? Why? A:Absolutely! I think those in my position should take the exam. Not only does it expand your professional technical abilities, but it also feels great to earn these credentials and be at the top of your field.

While working on projects like the Toledo dredging and Huron Pier, Capt. Karr applies the same skills and motivation used to pass the FE exam in the day-to-day duties needed to keep these projects on track.

CPT Karr’s journey demonstrates the value of persistence and commitment to personal and professional growth. With his sights set on becoming a licensed Professional Engineer, he’s already well on his way to achieving even more in his engineering career.

