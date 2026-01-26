(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center hosts exercise Sentry South 26.1, formally exercise Sentry Savannah

    Sentry South 26.1 takes flight in Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ga. - The Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, known commonly as the Air Dominance Center, is hosting exercise Sentry South 26.1 (Savannah) here January 15-31, 2026. As one of four Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Centers in the United States, it is a premier location for warfighters from across the country to train.

    This premier facility boasts proximity to one of the world's largest military airspaces, spanning approximately 30,000 square miles off the coast of Georgia. Pilots have the freedom to operate at full capacity between the ocean’s surface and 60,000 feet, with minimal restrictions.

    Sentry South is a rebranding of the exercises formerly known as Sentry Savannah and Southern Strike held at the Gulfport CRTC. Sentry South 26.1 (Savannah) is a key readiness and training event focused on tactical air dominance through the integration of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft in a joint operational environment that emphasizes defensive counterair and offensive counterair mission sets, including dynamic targeting of adversary integrated air defense systems, to enhance aircrew proficiency, strengthen joint integration and support National Defense Strategy priorities by ensuring combat-ready forces capable of deterring and defeating advanced threats.

    The Sentry South Exercise serves as a platform for total force integration, joint operations training, testing personnel functional readiness, and Mission Ready Airmen concepts, while integrating with 4th- and 5th-generation fighter aircraft.

    The media and public can view jets taking off safely from the cell phone lot at the Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport. Avoid stopping and parking along airport perimeter roads and streets and respect all signage in place around the airport.

    Released imagery and video from the exercise will be available on dvidshub.net under the keyword SentrySouth26 or on our social media pages (Facebook: Air Dominance Center + IG: @airdominancecenter)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Air Dominance Center
    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    SentrySouth26

