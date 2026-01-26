US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

Photo By Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez | Fort Bragg, NC – Col. Christian Carr, commander of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), passes the brigade colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Marius Orhon during the change of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 7, 2026. The symbolic exchange of the colors represents the transfer of trust, authority, and leadership of the brigade. A change of responsibility ceremony signifies the formal transfer of duties and leadership of the most senior noncommissioned officer of the regiment to another, ensuring continuity and stewardship within the civil affairs regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez) see less | View Image Page

Leading Army Special Operations Civil Affairs through Transformation

The Army Special Operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) Regiment is transforming under the leadership of its new senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Marius Orhon. As global security threats evolve and the Department of War pivots ARSOF CA toward the challenges of large-scale combat operations (LSCO), Orhon intends to lead the change, enhance readiness, promote lethality and integrate ARSOF CA capabilities into the joint force. His focus refines the regiment’s priorities, preparing for our worst day in combat, fostering the team’s resilience and adopting new and emerging technologies.

Simplifying Our Focus

In Orhon’s own words, "We must relentlessly focus on mastering combat fundamentals to prepare our soldiers and leaders for (large scale) conflict. This involves not only defining a universal standard for essential tasks but also ensuring training environments are as realistic and grueling as possible." Reflecting this, the regiment is simplifying team development, integrating universal standards for tasks to shoot, move, communicate, and survive in contested multi-domain environments while executing ARSOF CA’s core mission to build inroads for joint force commanders in the local governments and populace. ARSOF CA exercises now incorporate disrupted communications, significant resource constraints, and complex, and even hostile, civil conditions scenarios to best simulate potential LSCO environments.

ARSOF CA plays a critical role in integrating a concept called Civil Knowledge Integration (CKI) incorporates Civil Reconnaissance (CR) into the total operating picture, observing, aiding and influencing civil networks and key publics to enable a joint force commander’s access, placement and maneuverability. Under Orhon’s guidance, the regiment’s focus remains on enhancing CR capabilities in theater; this concept of gathering intelligence on civil conditions, vulnerabilities, and opportunities to inform the joint force commander while Civil Network Development and Engagement (CNDE) activities curate positive perception, build reputation, support civil authorities and positively influence civil-military partnership. "In LSCO," Orhon explains, "our ability to engage and influence civil networks, even in denied or disrupted environments, is what sets us apart and gives our commander’s the edge. We cannot afford to react; we must anticipate and shape the (civil) environment before the fight begins".

Additionally, the regiment is fully integrating with the joint force through active planning and participation in conventional and joint exercises, as well as combined exercises with international partners, continually honing ARSOF CA’s value in LSCO. Orhon stresses, "our partnerships, whether with joint force units or (with allies and partners), are essential to consolidating gains and maintaining combat power in every phase of an operation; this is how we outpace our adversaries and impose costs on them".

Adapt to Learn, Adopt to Win

A critically vital part of the regiment’s transformation is understanding and adopting new and emerging technologies. Accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), unmanned systems (UxS), and advanced data analytics into operations is how ARSOF CA evolves to win. These systems improve the regiment’s ability to conduct CR and better evaluate conditions on the battlefield, even in the most challenging environments. "AI and UxS offer us the ability to process data faster than ever before," Orhon goes on to explain, "this will allow our teams to assess civil resilience, identify critical vulnerabilities, and provide accurate, real-time recommendations to commanders at every level".

Beyond technological integration, transformation is about building and maintaining the team, who Orhon calls "our greatest advantage." He emphasizes, "talent management is not just about placing the right person in the right position now, it is about helping our soldiers and leaders grow, develop, and tackle the challenges of tomorrow." The regiment is perfecting its talent management programs to ensure soldiers develop skills and experience in critical areas such as CR, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and counter-UAS techniques.

People-focused initiatives foster resilient soldiers and families. Regimental events like “Pipehawk Week” and unit competitions instill pride, solidify unit cohesion, and build both physical and emotional strength. Orhon exclaimed that, "when we take care of our people, and when soldiers feel respected and valued, morale stays high, even during challenging (times)".

ARSOF CA’s Unique Impact

Orhon knows that ARSOF CA’s unique civil-military capabilities are critical to the next fight. “Civil Affairs is what gets the joint force inside the adversary’s decision-making process," he explains. "It’s how we consolidate gains (in the military and civil domains), preserve combat power, and ensure civil networks are resilient enough to outlast the toughest threats". Key milestones for this initiative include the deployment of advanced AI tools for rapid data ingestion and interpretation, the integration of UxS into CR operations, and the establishment of universal standards and best practices for CKI. Additionally, joint and combined exercises are increasingly incorporating ARSOF CA elements to synchronize military/civil actions. Orhon reflects, "We must not just maintain pace with the changing character of war; we must get ahead of it. The future of Civil Affairs depends on our ability to adapt and innovate faster than our enemies".

Advise, Assist, and Enable the Team

Orhon’s leadership emphasis is on accountability, trust, and respect. "Leadership, at its core, is about empowering decision makers, not micromanaging them," he says. By holding the regiment to the standard and fostering mutual accountability both up and down the chain of command, ARSOF CA creates the right environment for professional and personal growth. "Competence and capability are baseline requirements for any team," Orhon explains. "But humility is what elevates a team from good to great. It ensures everyone strives for a purpose beyond themselves and works toward the goals of the organization". The regiment’s dedication to leadership development aligns with its transformation priorities. Soldiers train not only to master their basic tasks but also to excel in enhancing their personal and team capabilities critical to tomorrow’s fight. "We are deliberately developing our (leaders) to become true masters of their craft," Orhon says. "This is how we ensure our (formation) remains at the forefront of Civil Affairs and SOF excellence".