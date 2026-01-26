NORAD TO FLY PLANNED AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LX

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR) will conduct Exercise FELIX HAWK, a live-fly air defense exercise, on Jan. 29, 2026, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. PST in the greater Santa Clara area. Some aircraft, scheduled to fly at approximately 6,000 feet, may be visible from the ground.
The exercise prepares NORAD to enforce the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) temporary flight restricted (TFR) area for Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, and to respond to potential airspace violations. NORAD’s support to Super Bowl LX security operations complements the security measures conducted by interagency partners, including the FAA, FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and local law enforcement.
Under CONR direction, participating aircraft in this week’s exercise include F-15 fighter jets, U.S. Air Force C-17 transports, and Civil Air Patrol aircraft. All operations are carefully planned and controlled.
FELIX HAWK is part of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, NORAD’s ongoing mission to protect North America’s skies. Since its inception, NORAD has maintained constant vigilance over potential air threats, ensuring aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.
