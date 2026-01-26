NORAD TO FLY PLANNED AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LX

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing flies in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing en route to support Operation Noble Defender (OND) over the Caribbean Sea, June 27, 2022. As a part of OND, which is a recurring operation, the Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR) coordinated and conducted joint operations with the U.S. Navy while concurrently launching jets from different locations across the United States' gulf coast and Puerto Rico. OND, is an integrated air and missile defense operation designed to ensure the defense and security of the northern and southern approaches to North America. This particular OND allowed NORAD units to exercise maneuvers designed to defend the southern approach to the United States from simulated cruise missile threats. NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and American command that employs a network of aerial, ground-based, and space-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena) see less | View Image Page