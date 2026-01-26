New Mexico holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | The official party for the change of command ceremony of the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) salutes during the national anthem during the ceremony, Jan. 28, 2026, at Bledsoe Hall at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Joseph Kimock relieved Cmdr. Hector Marin as New Mexico’s commanding officer. New Mexico is completing a homeport shift from Norfolk, Va., to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, where they will operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Hector Marin turned command of the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) over to Cmdr. Joseph Kimock in a traditional change of command ceremony held Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Bledsoe Hall at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

Capt. Jason Deichler, commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 2, presided over the ceremony and retired Capt. Jim Belz was the guest speaker.

“Hector, you have done a great job here and I could not be prouder,” Belz said. “The incredible job your team accomplished doesn’t happen without outstanding leadership from both you and your officers and chiefs.”

Belz addressed the New Mexico crew and emphasized the importance of what they bring to the mission.

“If you don’t hear it enough, hear it from me; you are the weapon,” Belz said. “The submarine is just steel and darkness without you. You operate in quiet, in waters no one else dares to visit, and when the time comes, you bring the pain – quietly and decisively.”

Marin, a Leoti, Kansas native and 2003 graduate of the University of Kansas, with a master’s degree from Old Dominion University, took command of New Mexico in July 2023.

During his speech, Marin praised his crew and listed some of the awards the unit had received during the past year.

“To my crew, thank you for your hard work, day in and day out,” Marin said. “You earned the 2025 Submarine Squadron Six Battle 'E', Supply 'E', Medical 'M', Electronic Warfare 'W', Communications 'C', Hugh McCracken Award, Retention Excellence, and Gold and Silver Dolphin flags.”

Marin commended the crew for their efforts and flexibility to an ever-adapting schedule.

“You spent countless hours onboard New Mexico for a multitude of reasons ranging from qualifications to last minute repairs to deploy on time, twice,” Marin said. “As you go into the depot maintenance period, keep in mind that all our accomplishments are in the past. You must continue the hard work and high standards and go fight for the 2026 Squadron Two Battle ‘E’ award.”

Kimock, a native of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, and 2008 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assumes command having previously served aboard the submarines USS Hawaii (SSN 776), USS Boise (SSN 764), USS Washington (SSN 787), and USS West Virginia (SSBN 736B).

“I’d like to congratulate Captain Marin on a job well done,” Kimock said. “Your outstanding leadership is evident in the way New Mexico and her crew have performed over the last few years. I wish you and your family the best of luck.”

New Mexico, commissioned in March of 2010, is the second U.S. Navy ship named for the state, and the 6th Virginia-class submarine. She has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and 34 feet wide, and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.

New Mexico is currently enroute to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, from Norfolk, Virginia.

The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.