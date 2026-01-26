Always Ready: The Women Powering Soldier Support at Rock Island Arsenal

Photo By Keri Soliz | From left to right: Sonya Mitchell, Jamie Schafer and Amy Blackburn are key members of the Soldier Support Branch at the Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, contributing to the nonstop effort that keeps equipment moving to Soldiers worldwide. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – In the Soldier Support Branch at Rock Island Arsenal–Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC), a dedicated team thrives on precision, problem-solving, and teamwork. They work tirelessly behind the scenes to move thousands of essential items to Soldiers worldwide.

Inside the bustling warehouse, scanners chirp and forklifts shift pallets in a steady rhythm of arriving and departing shipments. The mission demands precision, but the people who show up every day are ready to adapt, solve problems, and drive success. Among them, Amy Blackburn, Sonya Mitchell, and Jamie Schafer bring a unique blend of skills that has become essential to the team.

The branch supports the Program Executive Office Soldier by receiving, verifying, storing, and shipping equipment to Army units. The team must scan, track, and account for every single item before it reaches its destination. As they often say, the work is far more than just “pack, inventory, ship.” The process is detailed, manual, and often time-consuming.

Amy Blackburn came to RIA-JMTC in 2024 with a background in administration and office management. She quickly learned the new systems and terminology of logistics, thanks to her supportive teammates. She laughs now about her first assignment, where she had to prepare a presentation without knowing what “bulk” or “end item” meant.

“I was so nervous and pretty sure I messed it up,” Blackburn recalled. “But the team here never let me sink. That support made all the difference. Now, I love knowing the work we do directly impacts the warfighter.”

Sonya Mitchell, who first worked at the Arsenal in 2008, returned to the team after several years in the private sector. Her experience in material flow and supply management prepared her for the mission’s fast pace. She remembers a major system transition the team had to navigate together.

“We all had to learn it together,” she said. “There were challenging days, but our teamwork kept us moving forward.”

Inventory management specialist Jamie Schafer oversees much of the branch’s shipping operations. She handles last-minute requests, overseas shipments, and technical questions about moving equipment. Known for her extensive knowledge of National Stock Numbers and equipment identification, Schafer is a go-to expert.

“I’m a jack-of-all-trades,” she said. “Receiving, inventory, shipping—I know how to do it all.”

What truly defines the Soldier Support Branch is its unity. Titles mean less than teamwork. When someone finishes their office work, they head to the floor to scan items, build pallets, or prep shipments. If a teammate has a rough day, others step in to help.

“I call us a tribe,” Blackburn said. “We support each other every single day. That’s why this place works.”

The team’s work is often more complex than it seems. For one recent significant shipment, two full teams worked through the weekend to meet a critical delivery date. They scanned each item individually, color-coded equipment for different units, and reconfigured pallets when distribution lists changed.

“People think we just pack and ship,” Schafer explained. “But it’s much more detailed.”

The mission continues to expand as new equipment lines are added. Sometimes, items arrive before the system can catalog them, forcing the team to manually track and hold them. Despite these challenges, the work is rewarding because it directly impacts Soldiers.

For a time, Schafer was the only woman on the team. Then, as the mission grew rapidly, Blackburn and Mitchell came aboard.

“We had to come save Jamie, so she wasn’t the only one,” Blackburn joked.

They attribute their success to the strong support system within the branch. “The team we have here makes every day worth coming in,” said Blackburn.

Whether responding to short-notice requirements, managing complex fieldings, or supporting units across the globe, Blackburn, Mitchell, and Schafer bring skill, dedication, and heart to the Soldier Support Branch.