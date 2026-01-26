USACE Emergency Power Team Installs First Power Generator in New Albany, Mississippi

Courtesy Photo | Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) crews are installing emergency power generators to support Mississippi communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm. Shortly after midnight, USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) members and contracted crews completed the first installation of an emergency power generator at a warming shelter and emergency services facility in New Albany, Mississippi. see less | View Image Page

Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) crews are installing emergency power generators to support Mississippi communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm.



Shortly after midnight, USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) members and contracted crews completed the first installation of an emergency power generator at a warming shelter and emergency services facility in New Albany, Mississippi.



"Our communities throughout the country are experiencing major hardship from Winter Storm Fern and many Americans are unfortunately without power. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are supporting each state’s efforts to get all critical infrastructure back online as fast as possible, and the Corps won’t stop working for our communities until the job is complete,” said Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.



USACE’s contract crews are operating out of Camp McCain in Grenada, Mississippi, where USACE has established a generator staging base to support temporary emergency power missions across the state. Additional generator installations are being prepared as directed by MEMA and FEMA to support critical public facilities in affected communities.



The installations are part of a broader USACE emergency response effort following the winter storm, which left many communities without power and caused hazardous conditions across Mississippi. Professional emergency power teams were positioned at FEMA staging areas ahead of the storm to provide early and sustained support.



“As America’s engineers and representatives of the U.S. Army, we are proud to stand with communities in their time of need and help bring power to critical public facilities,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations. “Today's generator installation -- the first of many -- is a demonstration of our readiness to support our fellow citizens whenever called upon, before, during, and after emergencies. We will continue to work alongside our federal, state, and local partners throughout this winter storm response.”



USACE is providing emergency power support as part of the federal government’s unified response, coordinating closely with FEMA and state and local officials to help restore critical services and protect public safety.



“This is what is possible when we work together,” said Col. Jeremiah Gipson, Vicksburg District Commander. “I’m incredibly proud of our crews and partners, who worked tirelessly through difficult conditions to get emergency power to those in need. The team’s dedication shows exactly why our mission to keep people safe matters every day.”