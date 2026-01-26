Photo By Kaylon Chladek | 260123-N-CH185-1002 (Jan. 23, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Dr. Michael B. McGinnis,...... read more read more Photo By Kaylon Chladek | 260123-N-CH185-1002 (Jan. 23, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, speaks during a town hall at Defense Health Headquarters, Jan. 23. With a community of more than 2,000 civilian employees in over 119 different occupations across the globe, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps play a critical and foundational role in helping the Department of the Navy meet its mission and support our warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaylon Chladek) see less | View Image Page

Civilians are a Navy Medicine critical force enabler

Civilian employees across the Navy Medicine Enterprise joined in-person and virtual town halls with the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery executive director on strategic developments and new programs, engagements to strengthen the community and the future direction of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps at the Defense Health Headquarters, Jan. 23 and Jan. 26, 2026.



Led by Director of the Civilian Corps Dr. Michael McGinnis, the event provided updates on news and information within Navy Medicine and the Military Health System, and how civilians support each of the three pillars for the Chief of Naval Operations.



“We are more focused than ever as a Navy Medicine team on supporting our warfighters and the operational force,” said McGinnis during opening remarks. “We are ready to take care of what the nation needs, should we be called to fight and win as a critical force enabler.”



With a community of more than 2,000 Navy Medicine civilian employees in over 100 different occupations throughout the globe, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps play a foundational role in helping the Department of the Navy meet its mission.



“As a piece of the Navy workforce, we support the warfighter through the lenses of foundry, fleet and fight,” continued McGinnis. “Any vulnerabilities or gaps that impacts the mission we need to ensure that is defined in a quantifiable way to address with leadership on strategically resetting our workforce.”



In accordance with executive orders and Office of Personnel Management guidance, the Department of the Navy established a Strategic Hiring Committee to review and approve all civilian vacancies to ensure alignment with federal government staffing plans.



“We now have some very clear guidance on the hiring process and how to fill positions,” explained Stephanie Wright, director, Civilian Human Resources and deputy director, Civilian Corps. “There is more oversight desired at the higher headquarters level and how each of the lower echelon commands are recruiting.”



Along with topics of resume preparation, hiring and the onboarding process, additional discussions included educational program opportunities, budgets, internal communications, events, travel, and available tools for the workforce.



“It is important that we use the tools that are given to us,” stated Genevieve Landers, the program support specialist for the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps office. “We will be communicating through web-based and collaboration platform capabilities to reach out and provide information to the civilian workforce.”



The event closed with a Q&A session, where civilian leaders answered questions from the audience and participants online. The discussion addressed current events, career progressions, performance elements, training opportunities, challenges and concerns, as well as providing additional tools and resources.



“You are the backbone of the Navy; the civilian workforce is critical as a collective group,” concluded McGinnis. “You are valued and appreciated; thank you all for what you do for the Navy.”



Established on April 30, 2017, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further advance employee knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet existing and future mission requirements and enhance individual career progression opportunity.



The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.