FLW Commissary now offering doorstep delivery service

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Customers living within 20-miles of the Fort Leonard Wood [Commissary](https://shop.commissaries.com/) can now have their groceries delivered directly to their doorsteps.



“Commissary delivery is just one example of how the Defense Commissary Agency is working to offer a next-level benefit to better serve our military community,” said John Hall, DeCA director.



DeCA officially rolled out the Click2Go on the Go delivery service this month at 70 stores, including Fort Leonard Wood, providing additional benefits to service members, their families and eligible civilians and veterans.



“The expansion of the delivery service to our local community will bring ease of shopping for those patrons who wants to use their commissary benefit but are unable to make it to the store in person, that is a great way to bring the saving to their home,” said Ricardo Edelman, Fort Leonard Wood Commissary store director.



DeCA officials said they began moving toward delivery capabilities after hosting focus groups with convenience and accessibility being among chief concerns for disabled veterans and new service members without personal transportation.



“Through doorstep delivery, we are offering our customers an online and mobile shopping option, where they can browse items, submit orders, schedule delivery and pay for their groceries from their computer, phone, tablet or mobile device,” Hall said. “We are striving to anticipate our patrons’ needs and do what it takes to be their grocery provider of choice.”



According to Edelman, doorstep delivery from Fort Leonard Wood’s Commissary will cost $17.75 up to 10 miles and $31.25 for deliveries 10 to 20 miles away.



“As of now we are using plastic bags for dry items and re-usable bags for chilled and frozen items that are returned to the store. All bags will be accounted for prior to being picked up and confirmed with the driver,” he said. “Tips are optional and they are not required. There is an option on the Click2Go app if the patron feels like adding a tip to the driver.”



Fort Leonard Wood Commissary Click2Go on the Go hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Edleman said they are currently hiring for more delivery drivers.



“The company is currently hiring drivers and they can apply directly to DriveForOnPoint.com and the requirements are listed on the webpage,” he added.



Customers can find the Click2Go on the Go option when ordering groceries on the [Commissary](https://shop.commissaries.com/)’s website.

For more information, call 573.512.3000, ext. 3425.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2026 Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:45 Story ID: 556974 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLW Commissary now offering doorstep delivery service, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.