Honoring Legacy: The TH-57 Makes Its Final Landing at the National Naval Aviation Museum

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Antonio More | Members of TW-5 and the Naval Helicopter Association come together to honor the legacy of the TH-57 during a sundown ceremony at the Naval Aviation Museum, in Pensacola, Florida, on January 27, 2026. The TH-57 Sea Ranger had its first flight in 1961. It provided advanced flight training to several hundred aviation students a year at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. TH-57 sundown began in fiscal year 2023 and concluded in fiscal year 2025. Its replacement is the TH-73A. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Antonio More) see less | View Image Page

A significant chapter in U.S. Navy aviation history was commemorated as the Bell TH-57 “Sea Ranger” made its final landing at National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida. The landing marked the official retirement of the TH-57, a pivotal training aircraft that has served as the cornerstone of naval rotary-wing flight training for decades.

Introduced in the late 1960s, the TH-57A was primarily used for advanced helicopter training. Its role in shaping the skills of countless naval aviators is unparalleled. Over the years, the TH-57 has been instrumental in training student pilots at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida, providing them with the foundational skills required for more advanced rotary-wing aircraft in the fleet.

As part of the Navy's modernization efforts, the TH-57 is being replaced by the TH-73A “Thrasher”, a next-generation training helicopter designed to enhance pilot training and skills. The TH-73 incorporates current cockpit technologies and a modernized training curriculum, ensuring that rotary-wing aviators are produced more efficiently and are better prepared to meet the challenges faced in the fleet.

“As we bid farewell to the TH-57, we honor a legacy that has shaped generations of naval aviators,” said Capt. Kenneth M. Kerr, commodore of Training Air Wing 5. “This aircraft has been more than a training platform; it’s been a trusted partner in building the foundation of rotary-wing excellence. While we close this chapter, we look forward with great optimism to the future as the TH-73A ushers in a new era of advanced training and capability for our students.”

The National Naval Aviation Museum serves as a repository of naval aviation history, preserving artifacts and aircraft that tell the story of the Navy's aviation evolution. The TH-57C joins the museum's collection with includes a TH-57A and ensures that future generations will have the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the aircraft's vital role in training naval aviators.

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) oversees five training air wings and 17 training squadrons across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. These squadrons conduct primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for student naval aviators, naval flight officers, and air vehicle pilots. CNATRA remains steadfast in its mission to train, mentor, and deliver the highest quality naval aviators prepared to win in competition, crisis, and conflict.